Midland University to stage 'Diary of Anne Frank'

Jessica Palmquist loves the optimism of a young Jewish girl during World War II.

Chris Lopez appreciates a story with a message of looking for the good aspects of life.

And Brendan Westlake sees the importance of sharing a true story that reminds audiences why the Holocaust must never happen again.

All three students are cast members in the Midland University production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

A stage adaptation of a posthumously published book, the show tells the story of a young teenage girl, named Anne, who with her parents and another family, hides from the Nazis in the sealed-off upper rooms of a building for more than two years.

During that time, Anne records her thoughts in a diary.

The public is invited to performances, which start at 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. March 27, in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland University campus. Attendees can enter through the Swanson Hall of Science.

Cost for the show is $10 for adults and $8 for students. Those with a Fremont Midland Entertainment Series membership get two free tickets to the show, but need to call the MU box office and reserve them.

Tickets are available online at: midlandu.edu/tickets or the box office at 402-941-6399.

Those who attend have a chance to experience live theater and learn more about a brave, young girl.

Palmquist, a sophomore secondary education and English major, has the starring role of Anne Frank and relishes the opportunity to portray her.

“Anne has always been my historical hero,” Palmquist said. “I relate to her a lot. I’m a big personality like her.”

Palmquist appreciates Anne’s character.

“She’s so hopeful,” Palmquist said. “Even when everything is going awry, everything is falling apart, she keeps on showing hope and strength and she’s always optimistic.”

More than simply learning her lines, Palmquist has done research on Anne Frank and the Holocaust.

She read a biography about Anne and a book of testimonials of people who knew her in the concentration camps, where she eventually went. Palmquist watched a movie and play version of “Diary” and visited a Holocaust memorial exhibit at the Strategic Air and Space Museum in Ashland.

Anne inspires Palmquist.

“She did not give up,” Palmquist said. “She constantly was trying to see the best in everyone. I should take a page out of her book and try to mimic the optimism.”

Other actors shared some of what they’ve learned as well.

Lopez, an MU graduate assistant of technical arts, portrays Mr. Van Daan, one of the Jewish men who goes into hiding with the Frank family.

The young actor appreciates the show’s positive message of: “No matter what happens to you, there’s always going to be something good in your life. You have to be able to see through the darkness – no matter how pitch black it is—into the light.”

Lopez cites the show’s relevance.

“I think, especially nowadays with things that are happening in Ukraine, it’s a story that needs to keep being told,” said Lopez, referring to the recent Russian invasion.

Westlake, who played the role of the general in Midland’s production of the musical “White Christmas,” also believes audiences will benefit by coming to “Diary.”

“This is probably the most important show Midland is doing this year, for the story it’s keeping alive – just to keep that history in mind,” Westlake said.

Westlake describes his role as Anne’s father, Otto, as sobering. Of all those who hid in the sealed-off rooms, Otto alone will survive the Holocaust.

For the Midland sophomore, the show puts life into perspective and he realizes the privilege of being able to play the role.

“When I think of issues I have – even miscommunications I have with my own family – versus I get on the stage each night and watch people come in and hold my daughter (Anne) at gunpoint, it’s a really draining honor to be a part of this show,” Westlake said.

Early in the process of staging “Diary,” MU Director Lee Meyer invited Sharon Krasne, who is Jewish, to talk with the Midland students. Krasne talked about the history of Hanukkah, a holiday celebrated in the show.

Krasne loaned her Menorah, which is part of the celebration, to the cast for the show.

Meyer noted how Krasne’s talk benefitted the students.

“I think as she spoke, the story, the Holocaust, became real to them,” Meyer said.

History records that after the families were discovered, Anne and her sister, Margot, were sent to Auschwitz and then Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where they died.

Their father returned to Amsterdam, where they’d lived, and learned that Anne’s diary had been saved by his secretary. He fulfilled Anne’s wish of becoming a writer by publishing her diary.

Decades later, Palmquist tenderly recites Anne’s observation of human nature:

“In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

