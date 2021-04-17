Midland University to stage 'Romeo and Juliet'

Neely has found the language challenging.

“It’s a good challenge, because the language they use in this show is so beautiful and there’s something so cool about trying to get what is being said in Shakespeare and understanding that and getting the audience to feel it,” he said.

Neely said he enjoyed reading Hamlet in high school and like Gausman and Yindrick, who also saw “Othello,” was impressed by that production.

“It helped fuel my passion for theater,” Neely said.

Dan Hays, director of theater for Midland, has tried to fuel his students’ passion for theater, while teaching them about Shakespeare.

Hays brought a retired professor of theater, who collects original Shakespeare books, to Midland.

“He brought in folios and quartos (leafs from books of that period). Those are original Shakespeare printings. So my students got to actually hold in their hands books that were probably held by Shakespeare and his company,” Hays said.

Hays sees the value of students getting to hold a piece of history.

He realizes that the words in a Shakespearean play can seem like a foreign language.