Midland University has unveiled the new Eikmeier Commons on campus as part of a $1.5 million investment to its dining and common spaces.
Eikmeier Commons is named for Randy and Shelly Eikmeier, who are 1982 and 1983 graduates, respectively.
The Eikmeiers donated to create a “kitchen table” for the campus.
“Midland University has been a huge part of our lives, and it is also vital to the Fremont community. When Midland approached Shelly and I regarding the opportunity to become engaged in this project, we were all in,” said Randy Eikmeier. “It has always amazed me that during family gatherings everyone ends up in the kitchen. This project has the potential to become Midland’s ‘kitchen table,’ and we have great hopes that it will become a favorite spot for students.”
The desire to create a modern space where students can connect, grow and build lifelong relationships was at the heart of this project.
Eikmeier Commons features modern fixtures, large flat screen TVs, industrial textures and a natural-stone fireplace for a bar and grill type vibe where students can meet in the heart of campus to connect, converse and unwind.
The Eikmeier Commons renovation marks the final stage of Midland University’s Dining Hall and Student Commons renovation project. The Dining Hall was completed in the fall of 2017.
Both projects would not have been made possible without the support of Ruth Dunklau, Randy and Shelly Eikmeier, the Fremont Area Community Foundation, Fresh Ideas, Jeff and Judy Greenwald, Inspro Insurance, Dale and Fern Olson, David Gieschen, Jerry and Lynette Harnish and First State Bank & Trust.
Founded in 1883, Midland University is a fast-growing liberal arts college with 60 percent of students living on campus.
Midland offers more than 30 majors, four graduate programs, and a variety of professional studies programs to students at its Fremont and Omaha locations.