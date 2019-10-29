Midland University’s volleyball team will host its annual Cancer Awareness Night on Friday when the Warriors take on the University of Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. at the Wikert Event Center.
Aspen Dvorak will serve as the Warriors’ Guest of Honor and Katie the Comfort Dog will also be on hand during the match.
Aspen is the 6-year-old daughter of Dan and Kris Dvorak who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Aspen had a large tumor removed from her neck in April, which resulted in vocal cord paralysis and a droopy left eye. Aspen would spend the next several weeks at both Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, undergoing further treatment and therapy on her road to recovery.
You have free articles remaining.
Aspen was released from Madonna in May, although she and her mother continued to make three trips per week for continued therapy. Through courage and determination, Aspen continued to get stronger and had her feeding tube removed on Aug. 21, one day after she started kindergarten.
“Through this entire journey, Aspen has been brave, spunky, and determined,” Kris Dvorak said. “We would not be where we are at today without the amazing family, friends, and prayers that have surrounded our family.”