Midland University was the first college in the region to adopt eSports as a varsity level competition, unveiling its new eSports Arena in October 2017.
And now through a new camp that starts on Wednesday, they are opening that space up to the community.
Through a partnership with the Fremont Family YMCA, the Midland University eSports Team will be hosting its first-ever eSports camp for kids ages 12 through 18 at its arena. The month-long program will allow kids to get experience learning the fundamentals and strategy of video games played at high-level eSports competitions, like League of Legends and Overwatch.
According to Nathan Ragsdell, the head coach of the Midland eSports team, the eSports camp hopes to attract kids who may not be involved in the traditional sports experience, but who could still benefit from or enjoy the team structure and practice regimen that an eSports team provides.
“It’s a great relationship that we have (with the YMCA),” Ragsdell said. “It was a great thing for us as well at Midland to be able to find new talent in the younger generation that you might not otherwise even get to recognize. It’s also a great outlet for those students that otherwise might not even blink twice at the Y for any other event, but eSports is more of their thing. So it gives a wider net to get more people involved and active and doing something they’re passionate about.”
The eSports camp, like most eSports teams, is not simply an excuse to play video games, Ragsdell argues. Rather, Ragsdell argues that eSports is not that different from most traditional sports: it’s a highly competitive activity that requires rigorous, structured practice and teamwork.
“We treat it just like any other sport, so they’re going to be doing practices and doing drills and learning fundamentals — all the same things still apply for eSports,” Ragsdell said.
Students who have registered for the camp will attend hour-and-a-half-long sessions every Wednesday, coached by members of the Midland team.
They’ll start out with teaching kids fundamentals while providing solo drills and experiences for kids who may enter into the camp with prior experience playing League of Legends and Overwatch.
The goal is to get everyone onto comparable skill levels, and close the camp out with a tournament-style competition.
Games like League of Legends and Overwatch require lockstep teamwork and active communication, with players taking on different roles to accomplish challenging goals in a fast-moving, quickly changing virtual environment. Skills based around teamwork, adaptability and communication are vital for eSport athletes, said Ragsdell, who argues that eSports can teach kids the same vital skills that any traditional team sport can.
“We’ll be focusing a lot on developing communication with each other,” Ragsdell said. “So they’ll be working together as a team and focusing on how to communicate as a team and coordinate together and it involves a lot of trust, active communication. You’re on these headphones with the microphone, you’re actively talking about things that are happening in the game, and being vocal is paramount.”
The first camp starts on Wednesday and will run through May 8, according to a post from the Fremont Family YMCA’s Facebook page.