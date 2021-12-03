Midland's Junior Warrior Dance Camp giving kids live performance opportunities

In two-and-a-half hours, Fremont children will learn a dance routine to perform this weekend at a Midland University clinic.

Midland’s Junior Warrior Dance Camp will be held this Saturday, with children in grades K-8 training throughout the afternoon. Their dance routine will be performed at halftime for the men’s basketball game.

“We did the event also in October, and the kids came and learned a routine and then they danced at the football game with us,” organizer Ashley Counterman said. “So this time around, we’re doing the same exact event: They learn a routine with us, and then they’ll dance at the basketball game.”

Counterman, who has been director of dance and head dance coach at Midland since August, said the school has held several youth dance clinics, previously named “Shake It Up.”

“I’m really big on school spirit and fitting in with our school colors and our school mascot,” she said. “So I just felt that it was important to change that name and make it more school-focused instead of just dance-focused.”

The dancers will check in at the Wikert Event Center starting at 12:30 p.m. before starting the clinic, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We have a pretty jam-packed schedule for them, it’s pretty tight,” Counterman said. “Every 10 minutes, we’re doing a rotation.”

After introductions and stretching, the children will learn basic techniques for various dance styles, including jazz dance and pom dance.

“We’ll split them into different groups then have them be able to work on skill at their level,” Counterman said. “And then they’ll learn the fight song, which is again having that school spirit and pride.”

Finally, Counterman said the kids will then begin practicing for the halftime dance routine as a group before walking to the game.

“Then we’ve got some time in there for games and we’ll do some face tattoos and have them change into their uniform for the game and get game day-ready,” she said.

Each participant will receive one complimentary ticket for the game against Dordt University at 3:45 p.m. The halftime show is scheduled for roughly 4:30 p.m.

With the first Junior Warrior Dance Clinic in October, Counterman said she thought the event went “amazing” and was thankful for all of the help she received in getting it ready.

“We turned around and did an event not even a month after I’d been hired,” she said. “So I was really pleased.”

Aside from smoothing out the transportation process, Counterman said the program is being held exactly the same as it was in October aside from some new instructors.

“We have like 40 kids in our program, so there were 10 that worked the first time, another 10 that are working now,” she said. “So we’re just switching up the dancers and the workers.”

Counterman said Midland is also gearing up for another event, set for Dec. 11, which will have dance opportunities for high school students ages 14 and older.

The program will feature choreographers who are alumni and past coaches, as well as some from Los Angeles.

“So it’s a really, really big event that we’re trying to host,” Counterman said. “And it’s all for only $10, which is really crazy.”

With the Junior Warrior Dance Camp, Counterman said she’s excited for the opportunity to share dance with younger kids and have them get a high level of training.

“It’s just so cool,” she said. “But even just the experiences of coming and working with college students, that’s such a cool thing, just offering those opportunities.”

