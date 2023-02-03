It’s no stretch to say Mike and Amy Spies have had a long history together.

At age 3, they had the same babysitter. They’ve played music and sung together since they were 12 years old.

“Amy’s had her own career. I’ve had mine, but music has always brought us together in one way or another over the years,” Mike said.

This month, the Spies will come together for a musical performance designed to raise funds for Fremont Opera House and celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Mike and Amy Spies and Friends will perform from 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

The public is invited to the Valentines week event. Tickets are $20 each. Tickets are available at the Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St. or via fremontoperahouse.org

Besides the Spies, Fremonter Joy Jensen will sing several songs. Jim Campbell will play drums and Misty Sullivan will be on bass. A few other singers will join the Spies as well.

Music will include selections by Neil Diamond, Elton John, The Everly Brothers, Elvis and Roy Orbison.

A dance floor will be available. Seating will be at tables. Desserts and champagne will be served. There will be a cash bar as well. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

Mike noted that his birthday is on Valentine’s Day, but Feb. 17 is special, too.

“Feb. 17 — the night of the show — will be six years to the day that we did a show in downtown Fremont and I proposed to Amy,” Mike said.

“It was even a Friday,” Amy added.

Amy accepted Mike’s proposal and they married in July 2017.

Folks need not be part of a couple to enjoy the opera house event.

“Although it’s going to be a Valentine’s Day-themed show, it’s still going to be the variety of music that we do,” Mike said. “You don’t have to have a significant other to come to the show. We’ve got a group of ladies who’ve already bought a table and are coming together.”

The Spies look forward to sharing their music with others.

“We want people to come out and enjoy the music,” he said. “We have so much fun doing what we do.”

Amy added that having friends join them in performances makes it even more fun.

“Misty Sullivan is a classmate of ours and the last time we all played together was ninth grade when we did a talent convocation at the junior high,” Mike said, adding, “Misty has a band, called DML, which plays at the Eagles (Club).”

This isn’t the first time the Spies have performed at the opera house.

“We love to support the Fremont Opera House and the arts in Fremont. We want to have a nice event for the opera house and generate some revenue for them,” Amy said.

Summit Medical Staffing in Fremont is sponsoring the event so all proceeds can go to the opera house to help pay for its upkeep, Mike added.

“People don’t realize how much it really costs just for the upkeep of the opera house to pay for heat and water and general expenses,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director.

Meyer added that the opera house isn’t owned by the city or any specific person. It’s run by a board.

The historic opera house, which opened in 1888. In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places.

Meyer believes the public will enjoy the Feb. 17 show.

“It will be a fun listening and dancing event,” Meyer said.

Mike said he and Amy have appreciated the community support they’ve received throughout the years.

“Every time we play in Fremont, the support is overwhelming and both of us are so humbled and grateful for the people who come hear us perform,” Mike said. “It’s just ‘Mike and Amy’ and we just happen to make music, but we love it when everybody comes.”