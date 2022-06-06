 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day set for June 18

Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day

The 2022 Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Johnson Lake in Fremont.

 Tribune Files

The 12th Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Johnson Lake in Fremont.

Kids up to age 16 are welcome to participate.

Poles, bait and tackle will be available for the kids to use. Lunch also will be provided.

To register for the fishing day, call Pam Hindman at 402-660-3540.

