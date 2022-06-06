Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day set for June 18

The 12th Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at Johnson Lake in Fremont.
Kids up to age 16 are welcome to participate.
Poles, bait and tackle will be available for the kids to use. Lunch also will be provided.
To register for the fishing day, call Pam Hindman at 402-660-3540.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today