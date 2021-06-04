Milady Coffeehouse sees new owners with previous building manager

“So 2015 going on, I was still here in the shadows in some way,” Henrickson said. “But then I was helping with the venue stuff, and then Bryan stepped back around 2018, and then I took up the Pioneer, and really, the Pioneer has been me.”

In 2015, Henrickson also began audio mixing with First Lutheran Church. Two years later, he opened his first business, Sound Tailor Audio, which provides sound mixing services for shows.

“I have any kind of microphone you could want, and I do everything except the actual performance,” he said. “The band shows up, and I’m there for them.”

Although the Pioneer Stage saw national acts at first, Henrickson said they started to decrease after Vanderpool’s exit.

“But what I really started to notice was we really started to get well-known with the local scene, so it was kind of odd,” he said. “We would get national acts in here, and people locally were like, ‘Where is this place? I have no idea.’ Now it’s kind of flipped around.”

Working at Milady, Henrickson said he was proud to be a part of a big cornerstone of the community and made sure to dedicate himself behind the scenes.