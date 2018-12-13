Military Avenue, between Lincoln Avenue and Hancock Street, will be temporarily closed due to an "unexpected repair project" of the storm sewer, the city of Fremont announced in a press release on Thursday.
A contractor crew was fixing a water leak on one side of the street on Military Avenue, and accidentally hit the storm sewer, according to Fremont Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell.
"So instead of just one side of the road being closed, it's now both sides," she said. "It was not planned this way -- it was an emergency repair."
The break occurred at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Mitchell said, and an initial press release was sent out just after noon. The initial release from the city incorrectly listed the closed stretch as being from Lincoln Avenue to Clarmar, but was subsequently corrected.
The city is cautioning drivers to find an alternate route, and says that the stretch of road will be closed for one to two days.
"They're going to have to cut through the concrete and replace it," Mitchell said. "It's going to be at least 24 hours."