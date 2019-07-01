The City of Fremont announced that the pavement rehabilitation project on Military Avenue has been completed and the stretch of road officially reopened on Monday.
After being delayed due to rainy weather throughout May and early June, the project officially began on June 17 and was completed in two weeks by Pavers Inc. of Waverly.
Pavers Inc. was awarded the bid for the project in July 2018 at a total of $242,740.
Despite having to delay the project earlier this year, it was completed on schedule as the contract signed with the city by Pavers, Inc. required the work to be completed by July 1.
The project included the grinding off of the previously existing asphalt overlay—which was about 10 years old before repairs—and adding a new 1.5-2 inch thick overlay over the concrete base.
Along with the asphalt overlay, the project also included the replacement of ADA handicap ramps to bring them into compliance with current standards.
As the Military Avenue project from Bell Street to Clarmar Avenue comes to an end, work on another construction project is set to begin this week, according to the City of Fremont.
According to information released by the city, construction will begin on E. 23rd Street and Diers Parkway will begin on June 2.
“We regret that traffic flow will be affected and access to you may at times be impaired during construction,” reads a release issued by the City of Fremont. “We will do our best to keep any inconveniences to you at a minimum.”
The project will include repaving of Diers Parkway between 16th and 23rd Streets.
Other road construction projects included in the city’s One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan include currently ongoing work on Johnson Road between Jack Sutton Drive and Morningside Road, Rawhide Creek Bridge on North Somers Avenue, Bell Street from Linden to 23rd Street, Bell Street Viaduct from Cuming Street to the south base of the viaduct, and at the Fremont Technology Park including 32nd Street and Lincoln Road.
Those with questions about road construction projects, and those with needs that require access to areas under construction, are encouraged to call the Fremont Public Works Department at 402-727-2638.