Four U.S. military veterans were thanked and honored for their service to our country as each one was wrapped with a Quilt of Valor. The Quilt of Valor Award Ceremony was held at the 75th Anniversary of the Nebraska Auctioneers Convention in Lincoln on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The awarding of Quilts of Valor is a heartfelt way to say thank you for their service, said Phyllis Schoenholz, Quilts of Valor volunteer. The mission of Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Scott McWhirter joined the Army National Guard in June 2001. He traveled to Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, for basic training, the day after Labor Day that year. Scott was still taking part in his initial “in-processing” to the military on the 9/11 attack.

He completed his Basic Combat Training and then traveled to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, for Advanced Individual Training. When that training was completed, he returned home to Nebraska to serve as a medic in the 110th Medical Evacuation Battalion Headquarters.

In 2003 his unit was mobilized to Fort Riley, Kansas, to prepare for deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. His National Guard unit was the command control for ground and air medical evacuation companies under them in the Middle East. McWhirter’s duty as a medic was to see to the health and well-being of his unit.

At that time, there were two zones on Camp. Zone 1 included mostly warehouses that were being utilized. Zone 2 was just starting to be constructed, and would include new barracks, a fire house and office space. McWhirter was one of the medics who helped run the “Troop Medical Clinic” during his deployment.

McWhirter was honorably discharged from the military in 2007. He married and started raising a family. He now lives in Arlington and travels to Methodist Hospital in Omaha where he is a respiratory therapist.

Quilts of Valor is a volunteer organization founded by Catherine Roberts. Today, this National Foundation has over 10,000 members and 650 sewing groups who make heart-warming quilts. Since the beginning in 2003, over 343,365 U.S. active-duty military and veterans have been thanked and honored for their service.

This effort has become so popular that Australia, Canada, Great Britain, and Korea are now awarding quilts to their military personnel and veterans.