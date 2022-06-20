 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Association seeks veterans who served in Army’s 2nd Infantry Division

Local News

The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net or 919-498-1910.

