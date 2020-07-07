Blackhawk helicopter crew honored for 2019 rescues

“I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general. “To be here to help our neighbors; to help the folks that we live and work with every day in this state is a humbling thing, but one in which we at the same time take great pride in being able to be part of the team from all across the state that helped everyone that they could to survive.”

The DUSTOFF Executive Council votes on award submissions. Each member of the council is a veteran of DUSTOFF. Most have served in combat flying in Vietnam, Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq and all around the world.

“This year, the complexity, risk and the absolute professionalism of this crew set them above the rest,” said Col. (Ret.) Daniel Gower, executive director of the DUSTOFF Association.

He said the crew was doing what DUSTOFF crews have done since the Korean War: not leaving to go home until, “We have your wounded.”

The Nebraska National Guard Commendation Medal with “V” device may be awarded to any member of the Nebraska National Guard whose service is distinguished by specific acts of bravery, or a closely related series of heroic acts involving personal hazard or danger. The voluntary risk of life must have resulted in an accomplishment so exceptional and outstanding as to clearly set the individual’s service apart from the duties of routine service.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0