Blackhawk helicopter crew recalls rescue

This time, Lind was lowered into a small fenced area on the side of the house, which was surrounded by water. There was no dry spot, but Lind figured he’d get caught in the fence if the water did sweep him away.

Lind knocked on the locked door. The power was off and he wasn’t sure how many people were there as he stepped just inside the door where he was met by a man.

“He indicated that he or nobody else in the house would care to be rescued via helicopter,” Lind said. “They wanted to take their pets and there were several pets.

“I don’t know what kind of pets or how big or how small; We didn’t get to that point,” he continued. “We can’t really necessarily take dogs up and down the hoist unless they’re small enough to hold.”

Earlier that night, they’d been able to rescue a man, but not his dog, Schaaf said, although the dog survived.

Lind said he tried to convince the man that they needed to go and no other rescue was coming.

“He probably wasn’t aware that we rescued the people that were coming to get him and so there was no other rescue being attempted that night other than us,” he said.