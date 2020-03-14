Blackhawk helicopter crew recalls rescue

In the darkness, the Blackhawk medevac helicopter hovered over the turbulent waters of the Elkhorn River last year.
Seven first responders needed to be rescued, but this wouldn’t be a simple mission.
The helicopter crew was battling 50-mph winds with gusts up to 60. Hitting nearby power lines could send the aircraft plunging, and in the darkness, the pilots could see no landmarks.
Time passed as fast as the cold, debris-filled river as pilots monitored the aircraft’s fuel gauge. They didn’t have time to refuel before heading to the site. Pilots wondered if they’d have enough fuel to rescue all the men. Or if they’d need to leave some behind.
Looking back, crew members recall the mission’s challenges and the decision to try and pull all seven men up 75 feet to safety.
“This is the most complicated mission of the night for sure just because of the lack of visual cues, the power lines, number of people and the flowing water, but we decided this is a ‘no fail mission.’ We don’t really have a choice,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Josh Schaaf, the pilot in command. “We have to try.”
It was March 14, 2019, and the helicopter crew already had conducted five or six rescues when members got a text from the joint operation center (JOC) of the Nebraska Army National Guard: Two first-responder boats had capsized.
At the time, the Blackhawk crew was working west of Columbus about 60 miles away.
“We had to figure out if we could make it there or not, because we had been flying for so long and we weren’t going to have enough fuel to make it out there, conduct the rescue, and then make it back to an airport before we ran out of gas,” Schaaf said.
Getting gas at a civilian airport can take an hour. Crew members were on the verge of saying they had to stop for gas first, but they decided to proceed.
Flying over Fremont, they contacted a civilian EMT pilot and asked if he could call someone so they could get fuel there after the rescue.
Nearing Arlington, they looked for the first responders.
“The power was out everywhere in that area, so it was very dark and the whole area was flooded with water so everything looked like an ocean. The nice part about that was the firefighters were shining flashlights all over the place so they were like a beacon we could go directly to,” Schaaf said.
But because the first responders were right under a set of high power lines, their rescue made it dangerous for helicopters.
“We touch them, it’s pretty much the end of the story for us, because the helicopter will just wrap itself up in it,” Schaaf said.
At the same time, the crew and copter were battling high winds over flowing water without a field of reference.
“Normally, we can look at the ground and figure if we’re moving and how we’re moving, how it looks for us as pilots, to try to help keep us in place,” Schaaf said. “And it’s completely pitch black, so we have nothing to look at other than the flowing water and the high power lines we’re not allowed to touch.”
As the helicopter neared the rescue site, the crew couldn’t see the power lines anymore either.
So they formed a rescue plan.
“Everything was stacked against it, because of all the complications,” said Staff Sgt. Lawrence Lind, a flight medic.
The team knew they couldn’t conduct a typical rescue.
Normally, Lind would have been lowered to the position, where he’d help secure the imperiled person on the rescue seat that would lift him up to the helicopter.
But lowering Lind would have taken more time, and if he were swept away in the waters, he couldn’t have helped anyone else.
With the fuel situation, the team had to act quickly, so they lowered only the seat to the firefighters.
“I don’t think we would have done that with your average, everyday civilian, but these were trained first responders we were picking up and they’re smart enough to figure out a new piece of equipment,” Schaaf said.
Rescued one at a time, men in the river first sent up those who’d been in the water the longest.
The rescue seat has a safety clip, but those being rescued had neither the time nor dexterity in their very cold hands to hook it.
“So a lot of them, all they did was sit on the seat and bear hug the seat on the way up,” said Specialist Aaron Winberg, the crew chief.
And as the men tried to get on the seat in the rushing water, they’d sometimes get swept 20 or 30 feet behind the aircraft. Winberg would have to drag them a little bit through the water until they got about 10 feet up.
Once a rescued person reached the helicopter, Lind pulled him off the rescue seat. That saved time for Winberg, who immediately lowered the seat to the next person.
“They were up and out of the water as fast as I could get them,” he said.
The cold men were beyond shivering, Lind said.
“They were all in some stage of hypothermia,” he said. “Some had better clothes on than others. These guys are volunteers. They don’t have the nice rescue suits that you probably should have when you’re doing something like that.”
All were soaked with water that dripped onto the aircraft’s floor. Lind handed out a couple of blankets, which got soaked, too.
Schaaf and the pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Dooley, continued to keep the helicopter aloft in the inky night sky.
“Nate is sitting here watching the fuel gauge fall like a rock,” Schaaf said. “We’re seriously considering how many more people we have (to rescue) versus how much fuel as to whether we could only take half or almost everybody before we ran out of fuel and had to leave.”
They decided they were close enough, and once they got the rest of the first responders into the aircraft, they immediately headed toward the Fremont Municipal Airport.
Due to the helicopter’s roar, Lind couldn’t question the rescued men about their conditions.
But after all were on board, he texted the JOC, telling them that they were headed to the airport and to have ambulances ready for seven people.
The crew saw the flashing lights of rescue squads coming through town as they headed toward the airport and landed.
“All the ambulances showed up altogether, all at one time,” Lind said.
The rescued men were rushed to Methodist Fremont Health and Schaaf coordinated the aircraft’s refueling, as they still had to finish the men’s job.
The crew went to the site where the first responders had intended to go — a house where basement walls were said to be collapsing with occupants, who included at least one child.
This time, Lind was lowered into a small fenced area on the side of the house, which was surrounded by water. There was no dry spot, but Lind figured he’d get caught in the fence if the water did sweep him away.
Lind knocked on the locked door. The power was off and he wasn’t sure how many people were there as he stepped just inside the door where he was met by a man.
“He indicated that he or nobody else in the house would care to be rescued via helicopter,” Lind said. “They wanted to take their pets and there were several pets.
“I don’t know what kind of pets or how big or how small; We didn’t get to that point,” he continued. “We can’t really necessarily take dogs up and down the hoist unless they’re small enough to hold.”
Earlier that night, they’d been able to rescue a man, but not his dog, Schaaf said, although the dog survived.
Lind said he tried to convince the man that they needed to go and no other rescue was coming.
“He probably wasn’t aware that we rescued the people that were coming to get him and so there was no other rescue being attempted that night other than us,” he said.
Lind said he heard children, but couldn’t determine how many there might have been because it was dark. He asked to take them, but the man refused.
“At this point in time, he was indicating that the helicopter was doing more damage to the house than good by hovering over the top of it and asked us to leave,” Lind said.
Lind didn’t know if anyone else in the house wanted to be rescued, but said the situation was on the edge of a physical confrontation.
So the crew flew back to Columbus to rescue others. Crew members heard the people in the house were rescued the next day by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission boat.
Crew members later saw some of the rescued first responders at a ceremony in Lincoln, where Gov. Pete Ricketts honored Nebraskans who helped save lives during the flood.
The first responders expressed their thanks, adding that they were only in the hospital for a couple hours before most of them were released — and went back to work.
“A couple of them were more open to talk about it than others, but were very convinced they were going to die there,” Lind said. “They really thought that was the end of it for them, and so they were very grateful.”
With this dangerous situations has come some good. More training has occurred and the crew has new equipment, including a basket that people and a dog can crawl into. They also have a radio system with which they can use to communicate statewide instead of having to send a text.
The men don’t consider themselves to be heroes, as another aircraft crew was rescuing people as well.
“We’re not special,” Lind said, “because if it wouldn’t have been our aircraft, it would have been the other aircraft that would have done the exact same thing.”