Melissa Lanzourakis has been on a mission.
Lanzourakis is the marketing manager for the Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company.
And for the second year in a row, the company has made a priority of interviewing veterans on camera and sharing those interviews online in November to commemorate Veterans Day.
Many area veterans are featured in these videos and Lanzourakis hopes the public will watch the interviews.
“To me, it’s just really important we remember our veterans and the sacrifices they made for our freedom,” Lanzourakis told the Fremont Tribune. “If their stories aren’t told, how will future generations know what it was like to serve during specific time periods?”
Veterans told some stories that made them laugh and others that brought them to tears.
“After interviewing 41 veterans, I can tell you that every story is unique,” Lanzourakis said. “Every veteran has a special place in their hearts for their time spent in the military. I also believe telling and sharing their stories is a way of healing for those veterans who still carry the sacrifices of war.”
Recently interviewed veterans will be featured on the company’s YouTube channel at: Soldiers’ Stories: NNTC Salutes Veterans and on Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company Facebook page. Links to both are available on the company’s website at www.nntc.net.
Veterans’ videos posted so far include: Cheryl Feala and Dale Kinney of North Bend; Dennis Fujan of Prague, Galen Johnson of Morse Bluff and Roger Kirschenman of Decatur.
The veterans and the dates their stories will be featured in the future include: Galen Lytle, Long Pine, today; Eugene Minarick, Scribner, Thursday; David Otte, Linwood, Friday; Rollie Otte, Morse Bluff, Saturday.
On Sunday, an overall video piece featuring all 18 veterans will be released. The interviews with each individual veteran will start again on Nov. 13.
More veterans and the dates their stories will be featured include: Richard Puckett, Allen, Nov. 13; Derald Rice, Allen, Nov. 14; Paul Richards, Decatur, Nov. 15; Marvin Scholz, Stuart, Nov. 16; Phyllis Scholz, Stuart, Nov. 17; Doug Shuster, Morse Bluff, Nov. 18; Elmer Tippery, Decatur, Nov. 19; Penny Warren, Decatur, Nov. 20; and Fred Washburn, Allen, Nov. 21.
In 2018, NNTC interviewed 23 Nebraska veterans. Those can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/NNTCSoldiersStories
The videos will be posted for a long time.
“They’ll be up for as long as YouTube is around and we’re still a company,” Lanzourakis said. “We’ll never take them down.”
Lanzourakis expresses appreciation for the veterans.
“We’re extremely proud of all the veterans we interviewed,” she said.