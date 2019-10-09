Bill Williams hopes area residents will attend a concert intended to raise funds for a cause.
On Friday, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will perform live in Fremont.
Doors open at 6 p.m. in the Christensen Field Main Arena at 1710 W. 16th St.
The band will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at: www.PatrioticProductions.org/Events.
Classic cars will be on display inside the arena for guests to view. Food will be available for purchase.
The event is designed to provide nostalgic fun while raising funds for “Remembering Our Fallen,” a national pictorial traveling memorial that now includes more than 5,000 of our nation’s military post-9/11 Fallen.
Williams and his wife, Evonne, founded Patriotic Productions, a nonprofit organization with the desire of honoring United States military personnel.
The organization has raised funds that have provided the opportunity for more the 3,500 veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to see their memorials in Washington, D.C., from 2008 to 2019.
Several Fremont-area veterans were among those who made the flights.
The organization’s website states that the flights spurred an interest in creating more opportunities to honor veterans and their families.
So did the Williams’ sons, all four of whom have volunteered to serve this country in the military.
You have free articles remaining.
The Williams were inspired to create the “Remembering Our Fallen” traveling memorial, designed to honor the memory of those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and to comfort their family and friends.
This memorial includes photos of those who had died in The War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001, and called Nebraska home. During the next few years the Williams decided to create memorials for other states as well, the website states.
After completing 19 state memorials, the focus shifted to one National Memorial that encompasses the fallen from across the country.
A National Memorial was unveiled in September 2017 at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and continues to tour the nation.
Williams said in a prepared statement that the national pictorial traveling memorial now includes more than 5,000 of this nation’s military post-9/11 fallen.
“But sadly, we still need to add so many more and need your help to honor today’s fallen,” Williams said.
Williams believes Fremont-area residents will enjoy the music played by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. He told the Tribune that the music is from the 1960s and 1970s, a time when the Vietnam War was being fought.
“This music is proof that a lot of good stuff also came out of the ’60s!” Williams said. “Gary Puckett & The Union Gap was one of the most successful music groups of the ’60s. Gary’s powerful and unmistakable signature voice garnered six consecutive Gold Records and Top 10 Billboard hits.”
Those hits included: “Young Girl — Woman Woman,” “Lady Willpower” and more.
“‘Remembering Our Fallen’ has brought much healing to families who have a loved one on the memorial, but it also touches the hearts of their comrades, as it does most Americans,” Evonne Williams said. “It’s not unusual for a young veteran to walk among the towers and comment that he or she knew 13 or more friends who have died.”
This fundraiser is a means of adding more fallen and continuing the national tour which has traveled to 65 cities in 29 states since its unveiling two years ago.