FHS students sign with armed forces

Seven seniors from Fremont High School recently signed with the United States Armed Forces.

They are committing years of service to their respective military branches.

“We are incredibly proud of these young men for serving their country and representing Fremont High School as they travel the world and learn new skills,” said Myron Sikora, Fremont High School principal.

The students are:

Markus AllenAllen signed with the United States Army. “I have a two-year contract and will be repairing radar equipment such as night vision goggles,” Allen said in a prepared statement. Afterward, he would like to attend college to become a software engineer.

Nathan WheelerWheeler signed with the United States Army. He has a three-year contract to be a truck driver. “This three-year contract will allow Nathan to determine his future, whether that is college, re-enlistment or something else,” said his father, Josh Wheeler.

Zane ZasteraZastera signed with the United States Army Reserve. He will go to Fort Jackson on June 13 for Advanced Individual Training (AIT). “Following my training, I will be attending UNO in the ROTC program and serve as an officer in the Army Reserve,” Zastera said.

Luke FollettFollett signed with the United States Army Reserve. Follett has a six-year contract and will serve as a construction engineer in Hawaii.

Deric Kile

Kile signed with the Army National Guard. He will attend Wayne State College in the fall to play baseball. “After college, I’d like to become a police officer and enter the academy,” he said.

Jesse Alarcon Nunez

Alarcon Nunez signed with the United States Marines. After training in San Diego, he will be stationed in Florida working with avionics. By definition, avionics (a blend of aviation and electronics) are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites and spacecraft.

Ty Sundquist

Sundquist signed with the United States Marines. Sundquist will complete five years of active duty. “Following my active duty, I will have three years in the reserves working on aviation mechanics,” Sundquist said.

The signing event took place at FHS. Students’ families, military representatives and school officials attended as did Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and District 15 State Sen. Lynne Walz.

Fremont Public Schools Board of Education member Jon Ludvigsen addressed the group. Ludvigsen served in the United States Marine Corps serving during Desert Storm.

“Congratulations to all of you for serving your country and putting others ahead of yourself,” Ludvigsen said. “Continue learning as much as you can and take advantage of all the opportunities your country can provide for you.”

Blomstedt congratulated each of the students and their families individually.

“This is a great example of a school district honoring and celebrating with their students and families the great commitment to our country and their future,” Blomstedt said. “This is a very meaningful, very special celebration.”

