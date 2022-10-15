Fighter pilot from Fremont writes new book

Hail pounded against the A-10 Warthog as Major Todd Riddle flew the fighter jet toward a crippled convoy.

An improvised explosive device had blown up a vehicle, disabling the U.S. convoy. Now, intercepted enemy radio calls indicated an impending attack by more than 100 terrorists.

Riddle skirted alongside dark clouds just above the mountains in Afghanistan heading toward the American soldiers. They were in a narrow river gorge surrounded by vertical rock 13,000 feet high. A storm was building above them.

Turbulence and heavy rain bounced the jet as the former Fremonter flew into the storm. The entire cockpit grew dark as angry clouds engulfed it.

Hailstones the size of tennis balls roared as they hit the jet soaring at 300 miles an hour, while Riddle searched for a sliver of ground he could dive toward.

****

Years later, Col. Todd Riddle is a combat-decorated fighter pilot who serves at the Pentagon. He’s written his first book, “Faith, Family and Fighter Jets – How to Live Life to the Full with Grit and Grace.”

The new book recounts life lessons he’s learned – from being a husband and father to coaching flag football and flying jets.

“This is a book of modern-day parables that finds the truth of Scripture that can invade every area of our lives, everywhere we go, to include in the cockpit of a fighter jet or wrestling your sons on the carpet,” Riddle said.

He hopes the book, set to come out Nov. 8, will open readers’ thoughts and hearts toward spiritual resilience and a growing relationship with Christ. All book royalties will go to groups that help at-risk children.

Riddle and his wife, Sarah, live in the Washington, D.C., area with their children: Jenna, Jake and Trevor.

****

In 1979, he was 5 years old when his parents, the Rev. Brad and Judy Riddle, moved to Fremont, where he later played football and basketball and pole vaulted for the FHS Tigers.

Riddle’s childhood memories include golfing with his dad at Fremont Golf Club, summer carnivals at Christensen Field and beach football at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Amid these activities, he dreamed of flying fighter aircraft.

“I had grown up in a patriotic family and also had a great love for sports and competition and it seemed like fighter jets was a great match for what made me come alive,” he said.

Riddle was a junior when his family moved to Lincoln in 1991. He graduated from Lincoln Pius X in 1992. He attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Biblical studies.

For two years, he and his wife were youth pastors at the Assembly of God Church in Milford. Meanwhile, he’d enrolled in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program and received a military commission in 1998.

Riddle had pilot training in Wichita Falls, Texas, earning his wings in April 2000.

He was assigned to an A-10 Warthog, a single-seat fighter jet designed for rugged close air support and search and rescue missions.

During his first assignment at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, Riddle parachuted with the 82nd Airborne Division. He went on to fly combat sorties in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Riddle recalls the first of five combat deployments. It was the summer of 2002, when he arrived at Bagram, Afghanistan, a former Russian airfield in a dusty bowl beneath sheer rock mountains.

Filled with pride that his childhood dream was coming true, Riddle walked across a dilapidated concrete apron to the jet. He stopped to shake the hand of a seasoned crew chief named Bob.

The man looked down, studied Riddle’s fresh face and “new kid” demeanor.

“Does your mom know you’re here,” the crew chief smirked.

Riddle reflects on that moment.

“Poor Bob didn’t seem to care how monumental this moment was for me,” Riddle said.

He’d have other monumental moments.

In 2003, Riddle was paired with a flight lead for an all-night sortie, flying out of Kuwait to provide overhead firepower for a joint task force ready to take over an Iraqi airstrip.

Through night vision goggles, they located enemy small arms fire and light antiaircraft fire.

“We could identify enemy troops blindly firing their rocket-propelled grenades and assortment of weapons,” Riddle said. “They couldn’t see in the dark.”

Bombs dropped and bullets flew, knocking out the enemy and allowing the task force to safely seize that key airfield.

“Turning our jets south toward Kuwait as the sun rose, I had no remaining bullets, bombs, rockets or self-protection flares to even spit at the enemy,” Riddle said. “We used everything we carried to make that place safe for our arriving American task force.”

Riddle recalls his satisfaction.

“We had performed at a very high level and the good guys won that battle,” he said.

During the third of his five deployments, Riddle had a less satisfying experience in Afghanistan in 2008.

Riddle was heading toward the canyon to help the disabled convoy facing an impending attack, when he flew into the hailstorm.

Hailstones struck the jet with deafening noise and Riddle couldn’t find ground references to pitch the jet into the canyon.

One hailstone hit the canopy with such force it cracked the outer layer of bulletproof glass.

Riddle then saw a thin, green ribbon of agriculture to guide his way to the convoy.

He rolled the jet on its back and sliced down through the mountains and along the canyon floor.

“I screamed past the convoy, dispensing flares, banking the jet up in their direction, hoping to present the visual and audible threat to the gathering enemy,” Riddle said.

Riddle reached the end of the canyon and could no longer remain overhead.

He pulled up the nose of the jet, putting the aircraft on its tail, and re-entered the storm.

During the rapid climb, another hailstone hit the front windscreen shattering a different part of it.

He narrowly flew over the mountaintops.

Riddle returned with the hail-battered jet to a large audience of pilots and the maintenance chief master sergeant. He parked the jet.

“Waiting for me at the bottom of my ladder and looking like a father ready to confront a teenager for missing curfew was the wing commander,” Riddle said.

The commander had a reputation for grounding pilots.

“I’ve got full coverage insurance with GEICO, and I’ll pay the deductible,” Riddle nervously announced.

A squadron leader snorted a tension-breaking laugh.

The wing commander didn’t laugh.

“Perhaps my comedic timing was poor,” Riddle said.

Looking back, the pending enemy attack never occurred and men in the convoy later thanked Riddle for being there when they needed it. They felt protected.

There was no Hollywood ending.

“I didn’t have the satisfaction on this occasion of employing weapons, seeing the explosions, and knowing with certainty that my actions made a difference,” Riddle said.

Perhaps therein lies a lesson.

“I think the takeaway is you’re simply faithful to do the best you can without it necessarily looking as successful as I would have liked,” he said.

In December 2017, Riddle took command of the 303rd fighter squadron and arrived in Kandahar, Afghanistan, as commander for his fifth deployment in January 2018.

He was in charge of 320 people, leading fellow warriors and honing leadership skills.

More recently, Riddle served as a Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow with the Fortune 500 Company, Qualcomm, a world-leading chip designer in San Diego.

He was part of their artificial intelligence chip design and their military applications of 5G technologies.

Riddle now works as Reserve Adviser to the Deputy Chief of Staff Air Force Operations at the Pentagon.

He is a top-ranked national speaker on resilience. Initially, he was encouraged to write a book to broaden his speaking audience. He wrote five chapters and quit for five years.

Then Riddle thought his various experiences – including those of a dad and a coach—might help readers.

“Learning how to lead little football players taught me in some ways how to learn about relationships and valuing others more than ourselves,” he said.

He hopes readers walk away with the knowledge that faith can thrive and guide in a world that is both broken and beautiful, that needs heroes and faithful servants.

Riddle believes spiritual resilience helps people endure hurt, injustice, loneliness and find meaning when things seem desperate.

“My hope is these stories unlock the readers’ own stories about spiritual resilience and the role of faith in every compartment of their lives,” he said.

“Faith, Family and Fighter Jets” can be purchased from the reader’s preferred bookseller at: thunderboltleadership.com.