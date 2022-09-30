Flags for Forgotten Soldiers event set Saturday in Fremont

When he returned from serving in Vietnam, Staff Sgt. Allen Way had wounds an average person couldn’t see.

The former Fremonter suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and a traumatic brain injury.

In his older years, Way became forgetful and began to age quickly. Family members thought he was showing early signs of dementia.

Then on Aug. 28, 2017, the combat veteran took his own life.

He was 71 years old.

In 2018, his daughter, Meredith Smith of Carroll, Iowa, brought an endeavor called Flags for Forgotten Soldiers to Fremont.

With this event, the Fremont Avenue of Flags team and other volunteers helped place small flags for a display at Fremont Veterans Park on Military Avenue.

Another event is planned this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the public is invited to the fifth Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers. The event starts at 1 p.m. at Fremont Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena.

Volunteers are sought to help place the small flags. They will receive instructions on the meaning of these flags, which represent veterans who succumb to the internal wounds of the stresses of their service and lose that battle to suicide each month.

Veterans Park Chairman Chris Madsen, also co-chairman of the Avenue of Flags, said the event is intended to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic among veterans.

“Last year, when we put these flags up, we put up 518 flags,” Madsen said. “Now, we’re going up to 560. We want to change that number.”

During Saturday’s event, Madsen will give a speech.

He will introduce the group, Guitars for Vets (G4V), which will sing the National Anthem and another patriotic song.

Madsen said there is a hotline veterans can call if they need someone to talk to or mental health support.

In July, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced a new veterans’ crisis line number. Vets can dial 988 on their phones. They then press 1 to get the Veteran’s Crisis Line.

“During a crisis, every second counts,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a prepared statement. “This new, shorter number makes it easier for veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.”

The original number: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, remains available, and veterans can continue to reach out via chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or by text to 838255.

Madsen, who knows what it is to lose a fellow veteran to suicide, stresses the importance of awareness and events like Flags for Forgotten Soldiers.

“Right now, people don’t talk about it (veterans’ suicides),” Madsen said. “Sometimes, they (veterans) need a friendly voice to talk to and sometimes they don’t know how or where to reach out. This program can bring awareness of the epidemic that we have.”

The late Howard Berry of Ohio founded Flags for Forgotten Soldiers after his son, Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry, committed suicide on Feb. 13, 2013. Joshua Berry had suffered from PTSD after serving in Afghanistan and also witnessing the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting on Nov. 5, 2009.

Howard Berry, 64, lost his battle with cancer in 2020, but not before helping create awareness of suicide among veterans.

In 2018, Smith told the Tribune about her late father’s experiences.

She said Allen Way, a 1964 graduate of Fremont High School, had been active in track. He went to the University of Iowa in Iowa City and after he graduated from college was drafted into the U.S. Army.

Way was 24 when he left for Vietnam in June 1970 and was stationed in Ahn Khe. Way later recalled having five concussions while in Vietnam — four from explosions and one from a 20-foot fall.

He returned home in May 1971 and had successful careers. He and his wife, Sue, had three children, Meredith, Heather and Chris, and were married 50 years before his death.

Way retired at age 66.

About a year before his death, Way was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. Doctors had asked the former platoon leader to think back on how many times he would have had a concussion while in Vietnam.

That’s when he counted five.

Months before he died, Way had poor balance and began falling down a lot.

He began having difficulty remembering simple tasks and doing things, like woodworking, at which he’d excelled his entire life.

After Way’s death, family members were asked to donate his brain to Boston University where it was determined he had Stage 3 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy caused by concussions.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma. Early symptoms usually appear in a patient’s late 20s or 30s. Common changes can include impulse control problems, aggression, depression and paranoia.

As the disease progresses, some patients may experience various problems, including memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, and eventually progressive dementia.

Smith said her dad didn’t demonstrate any violent or abusive behavior, but did have memory loss.

After her father’s death, Smith found Flags for Forgotten Soldiers on Facebook and contacted Howard Berry. She volunteered to put up a display in Carroll, Iowa.

Smith also thought it would be good to put one up in Fremont and contacted Madsen. The event took place in 2018.

About 60 people attended and Smith and Madsen later told the Tribune they were pleased with the turnout.

Smith offered some insight regarding veterans.

“I don’t think they (veterans) ever stop thinking about what they went through — and so we need to remember that,” she said. “When you see a veteran thank them for their service, look them in the eye.”