After a poignant experience last year, Meredith Smith is making a return visit to Fremont for the Flags for Forgotten Soldiers event.
The public is invited to the event set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Veterans Park at Military and Lincoln avenues.
Chris Madsen, chairman of the Veterans Park, will introduce Smith and her mom, Sue Way, who plan to speak briefly.
Volunteers then will place 660 small American flags in the park.
The flags are designed to draw awareness to the large number of veterans who take their own lives each month.
Smith brought the display to Fremont in 2018 after losing her father, Allen Way, to suicide.
Way, who’d graduated from Fremont High School in 1964, was 24 when he left for Vietnam in June 1970 and was stationed in Ahn Khe.
He later recalled having five concussions in Vietnam — four from explosions and one from a 20-foot fall.
When Way returned from Vietnam in May 1971, he came with wounds the average person couldn’t see.
He suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and a traumatic brain injury.
In his older years, Way became forgetful and quickly began to age. Family members thought he was showing early signs of dementia.
But on Aug. 28, 2017, the combat veteran took his own life.
He was 71 years old.
Family members were asked to donate his brain to Boston University, where it was determined he had a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.
After her father’s death, Smith found Flags for Forgotten Soldiers on Facebook.
She contacted Howard Berry, who founded the program after his son SSG Joshua Berry committed suicide on Feb. 13, 2013.
Joshua Berry had suffered from PTSD after serving in Afghanistan and also witnessing the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting on Nov. 5, 2009.
The U.S. Department Veterans Affairs states in a 2019 report that almost 17 veteran suicides occurred per day in 2017.
It noted that a prior report indicated there was an average of 20 suicide deaths per day in 2014.
But this number included: veterans; current service members; and also former National Guard or Reserve members, who never were federally activated.
The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report also indicates that suicide rates among veterans has increased since 2005 and notes the heartache left behind.
“One suicide is heartbreaking, notably affecting an estimated 135 surviving individuals for each death by suicide,” states data in the report.
After the loss of his son, Howard Berry said his family became one of 660 families who lose a veteran to suicide every month in this nation.
The display of 660 flags, which remains in place for a month, is designed to be a visual reminder of the veterans’ lives lost.
Smith, who lives in Iowa, appreciated the support for the project last year.
About 60 people gathered to post the flags in Fremont.
“I was super impressed with everybody who came to help,” she said. “It was a really great turnout.”
She hopes the 2018 event made an impression on folks who will want to participate again this year.
Smith believes this event helps raise awareness of veterans’ suicides, PTSD and brain injuries.
And having an event like this makes it known that the topic of veteran suicide is OK to talk about.
“I didn’t know anything about it until I lost my dad to it,” she said.
Madsen said a Veterans Administration representative will be available to hand out pamphlets and let veterans know there are places where they can get help.
He notes the importance of drawing attention to veterans’ suicide.
“Even one a day is way too many,” Madsen said.