Former prisoner of war to speak at Scribner-Snyder High School

Dennis Pavlik, a prisoner of war during the Korean War, will be the guest speaker at a program from 1:15-3 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Scribner-Snyder High School in Scribner.

The program, which is free and open to the public, is being sponsored by the area Men in Mission organization.

Pavlik, 90, served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. While serving in the 555th Field Artillery during the Korean War, Pavlik was captured on July 14, 1953, when his unit was outflanked. He spent six weeks as a prisoner of war, held by the North Koreans until being released as part of Operation Big Switch, in which prisoners from all sides were returned to their sides.

Pavlik was awarded a number of medals, including Bronze Star with “V” for valor, Good Conduct Medal, POW Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two Battle Stars, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1954. He and his wife live in Omaha.

Pavlik worked to establish a prisoner of war monument for many years. In 2008, his and others’ efforts resulted in the erection of the monument in Memorial Park in Omaha.

In his presentation at Scribner-Snyder High School, Pavlik will relate his experiences as a prisoner of war, and will discuss what the prisoners of war endured and suffered in defending the freedoms we enjoy.

This is the seventh year that Men in Mission has presented a program at either Scribner-Snyder or Logan View High Schools. The last two had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Ben Schole at 402-654-2489 or Jim Ebel at 402-664-2459.

