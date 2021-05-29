Former submarine commander to speak at Memorial Day service

A former commander of a U.S Naval submarine base will be the keynote speaker of the Memorial Day Service in Fremont.
The annual event starts at 11 a.m. May 31 at Veterans Park on Military Avenue in front of Sidner Ice Arena.
Capt. James Jenks will speak. Jenks, now stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, is the former commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia and former executive officer aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee.
“We’re really looking forward to that,” said Vern Gibson, commanding officer of American Legion Post 20 in Fremont.
Gibson, who is also co-chairman of the Fremont Avenue of Flags, will serve as master of ceremonies for the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no Memorial Day ceremony took place in 2020. Instead, veterans pre-recorded a ceremony broadcast on a public access channel and available on social media.
Gibson believes people will be eager to get out and attend this year.
“If the weather cooperates, we’re going to have a great turnout,” Gibson said.
Gibson believes it’s important for people to attend the ceremony.
“It represents all the people who’ve given their lives for the safety of our country,” Gibson said.
Chris Madsen, chairman of the Veterans Park and co-chairman of the Avenue of Flags, also stressed the importance of community attendance.
Madsen said Memorial Day is a time to honor all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so Americans can live free.
“The worst thing we can do to dishonor the memory of them is to forget them,” Madsen said. “We’ve got to take this day — if not every day — to make sure we honor them and we honor the sacrifices they have made.”
Tarrin Reed will sing the National Anthem.
Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will read the proclamation naming May 31 as Memorial Day in Fremont. As Fremont’s newest mayor, this will be Spellerberg’s first time to read the proclamation.
Uniformed, active duty service members will lay wreaths representing the different branches of the military. Representatives of the firefighters, sheriffs and police departments and veteran organizations and auxiliaries will lay wreaths as well.
Representatives of American Legion Post 20, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 and Disabled American Veterans Post Chapter 18 will serve on the Honor Guard presenting the 21-gun salute and play Taps.
Throughout the years, crowd sizes have ranged from 50 to a few hundred people.
“We’re asking everybody who can to wear their uniform,” Gibson added.
Gibson also noted that the casket-size American flags will be in place on the Avenue of Flags. New flags representing branches of the military are being flown in the park as well.
More information about the Fremont Avenue of Flags is available at: https://natlvtn.org/fremont-veterans-memorial-park/ or https://www.facebook.com/FremontAvenueOfFlags.