Former submarine commander to speak at Memorial Day service

Chris Madsen, chairman of the Veterans Park and co-chairman of the Avenue of Flags, also stressed the importance of community attendance.

Madsen said Memorial Day is a time to honor all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so Americans can live free.

“The worst thing we can do to dishonor the memory of them is to forget them,” Madsen said. “We’ve got to take this day — if not every day — to make sure we honor them and we honor the sacrifices they have made.”

Tarrin Reed will sing the National Anthem.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will read the proclamation naming May 31 as Memorial Day in Fremont. As Fremont’s newest mayor, this will be Spellerberg’s first time to read the proclamation.

Uniformed, active duty service members will lay wreaths representing the different branches of the military. Representatives of the firefighters, sheriffs and police departments and veteran organizations and auxiliaries will lay wreaths as well.

Representatives of American Legion Post 20, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 and Disabled American Veterans Post Chapter 18 will serve on the Honor Guard presenting the 21-gun salute and play Taps.