David Rangeloff is pleased about a grant that can help area veterans.

Rangeloff is founder and executive director of the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition (FAVC). The nonprofit organization, founded in 2019, has a mission of assisting veterans and families in Fremont and surrounding communities.

One of the group’s missions involves assisting veterans through education and employment support.

This month, the Aksarben Foundation in Omaha announced that the veterans’ organization was among 11 community grant recipients for 2023.

Rangeloff said Aksarben awarded the veterans organization with a $1,000 grant to help area veterans with education- and employment-related needs.

“We are grateful that they support our veterans in the Fremont and surrounding communities,” Rangeloff said.

The group can help veterans in various ways.

If a veteran starts a job and needs work boots, for example, the FAVC is ready to assist the person with work-related supplies.

Another example involves helping veterans who’ve taken a job which involves working from home.

“We have assisted with ergonomic desks that will raise so the veteran is able to stand while working,” Rangeloff said.

He cites a third example: A veteran was starting a business and needed a laptop computer. FAVC was able to assist in the purchase of that computer.

Since it began decades ago, the Aksarben Community Grant Program has worked to impact the state’s 93 counties, the foundation stated in a press release.

The Aksarben Foundation provides matching-fund grants targeted to community improvement projects and/or workforce development. Besides the Fremont grant, Aksarben also awarded a grant to the Columbus Library Foundation for the Columbus Community Building.

This is the first grant that FAVC has applied for, Rangeloff said.

“We are excited because not only the Fremont area, but Omaha community organizations are supporting our area veterans,” Rangeloff said.

FAVC has seven volunteers who assist the organization in its mission.

Rangeloff said the FAVC’s future plans include partnering with Christensen Lumber, The Glass House and Matlock Wood Crafts, all of Fremont, in making handmade, solid oak, veteran casket flag shadow boxes that will be donated to the three local mortuaries in Fremont.

Rangeloff served in the U.S. Army for 20 years with several deployments to Iraq. His job duties included fuel support for active duty military, while stationed in Baghdad.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to support the FAVC’s education, employment or veterans casket flag shadow boxes may do so at fremontveterans.com

The Aksarben Foundation, a network of business and community leaders, welcomes any 501c3 organization to apply throughout the year for a grant. The cutoff for applications each year is March 15.

Six Omaha organizations received Aksarben grants this year. Besides Fremont and Columbus, groups in Emerson, Johnstown and Holdrege also received Aksarben grants in 2023.

Those interested in applying for a 2024 Aksarben Community Grant may visit its website at aksarben.org