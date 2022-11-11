Gralheer cites lessons learned in the militiary

Amber Gralheer was in high school when she first considered joining the military, but didn’t enlist until she was 19.

“I saw military service as a great way to challenge myself and to face my fears,” she said.

Gralheer, who grew up on a farm in Fremont, received her training at Fort Jackson Army base in South Carolina.

The 45 days she spent at Fort Bliss in Texas provided Gralheer with the special training she needed to prepare for her service overseas.

“We got tased, pepper sprayed, and did four cell extractions!” she said.

In 2010 she was sent to Bagram, Afghanistan, the location of a new detention center, where she served under Lt. Colonel Eric Teegerstrom.

“He was one of my biggest supporters,” Gralheer said. “He helped me grow and develop, but also made sure we had some fun moments.”

Although there was a lot of indirect fire, Gralheer said what bothered her most was the plight of the local children.

“Seeing so many kids coming to visit their fathers in the detention facility that were malnourished, sick with no meds, no shoes on in the middle of winter, no heat in their mud houses, it was so painful not being able to give them the world, but it made me realize that things I complain about I shouldn’t because we have it so good in the United States,” Gralheer said.

What Gralheer appreciates most about her military service is the opportunity she was given to be a leader to so many.

After 14 years of service, Gralheer was promoted to master sergeant.

“The military taught me to grow up quickly and face challenges,” she said. “Going to Afghanistan made me realize how lucky we are to be in the USA. It taught me to cherish my time with friends and family. I couldn’t do it without their support.”

What advice does she have for those considering military service?

“Face your fears!” she said. “It is the most eye-opening experience ever, and it helped me develop into who I am today.”

She added that protecting everyone’s freedom is a challenging but humbling experience.

Gralheer, who still calls Fremont home, plans to remain in the military.