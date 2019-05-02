Many people enjoy seeing the Avenue of Flags.
During patriotic holidays throughout the year, American flags once draped over the caskets of military personnel and veterans are flown along Military Avenue in Fremont.
Now, volunteers are being sought to help get the avenue ready for the upcoming season.
Any volunteers who can help are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Park on Military Avenue.
“We will be cleaning out and painting the holes and markers down the Avenue getting ready for the season,” said Chris Madsen, Avenue of Flags co-chairman.
More than 350 American flags are displayed on Military Avenue from Clarkson Street to Johnson Road.
The Fremont Avenue of Flags committee is also in charge of the Veterans Park.
The Veterans Park includes various features, including a hexagon monument with pictures and information about all the wars in which the United States has been involved.
There are six large monoliths — each one of which represents a branch of the military and includes pictures and symbols.
A statue — called “Salute to a Fallen Soldier — depicts a soldier holding a folded American flag and kneeling at what’s called a Battle Cross – a cross with a fallen soldier’s boots, a battle-scarred helmet and a rifle.
The site includes two kiosks with veterans’ tiles. The tiles feature information about veterans and military personnel.
Three types of veterans’ tiles are available. Veterans need not be deceased to have a tile purchased in their honor. Current military personnel can purchase a tile, too. When their end date occurs, it can be added later.
One type of tile will include the service person’s name, branch of service, years served, which conflict/war they served in, if they were a prisoner of war and/or if the person was killed in action.
The second type will include this information, plus the veteran’s photo.
A third type — the website tile — will have the information and photograph along with a scan-able quick reference (QR) barcode that will link to the veteran’s own personal webpage, which can be updated with information and photographs for years to come.
“It’s basically a living tribute,” Madsen said.
Tiles range in price from $100 to $200. Order forms can be found on the City of Fremont’s website at www.fremontne.gov. Paper copies can be found on the second floor of the city municipal building on Military Avenue.
Another planned part of the park is “Liberty Island,” which hasn’t been completed yet.
Situated east of the oval-shaped memorial with the monuments, the Liberty Island will include a granite-shaped star coming out of the ground. Behind that will be one monolith featuring a laser-etched depiction of the Statue of Liberty. Near that will be a monolith with a depiction of the Liberty Bell.
Donations for the park still are being accepted for the park.
“We are getting closer on the Veterans Park and am hoping for good results of the Fremont Area Big Give campaign,” Madsen said. “We are still in need of financial support to get us over that final hurdle.”
Those wishing to donate may do so online at fremontveteranspark.org.
Checks should be made payable to Fremont Avenue of Flags, in care of Veterans Park. The checks can be mailed to: Fremont Avenue of Flags, Attn: Veterans’ Park, P.O. Box 532, Fremont, NE 68025.
Donations are tax deductible.
Names of all donors will be listed on the park webpage, no matter what their donation. Those who donate $500 or more will be listed on a donor wall in the park as well as the website.
Madsen said the Veterans Park was built to ensure that all veterans – past, present, and future from all branches of the service – are recognized and remembered for their sacrifice.
More information is available at: http://www.fremontveteranspark.org
Those wishing to donate via The Big Give campaign may do so at: https://www.fremontareabiggive.org/avenueofflags