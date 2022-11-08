Helping those who've service, Habitat works on veteran's home, yard

Years ago, David Manzer answered a call to duty.

The Fremont veteran joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Omaha North High School. After serving in the Marines from 1991-95, Manzer joined the U.S. Army Reserves and served until 2011 as a military police officer.

Then Manzer served in another way.

Partially disabled due to knee conditions, Manzer spent hours working on his Habitat home and others in Fremont.

Recently, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, veterans and area businesses served a man – who’d spent years serving his country—by providing a new roof and yard work.

The new roof came just in time.

Manzer and his family are the second owners of a Habitat home on Jensen Street. When a roofing company contacted Fremont Habitat seeking to benefit a veteran, the local chapter selected Manzer’s home, which has a 19-year-old roof.

Fremont Habitat replaced the roof on Nov. 1, said Shaun Smith, operations and communications manager.

KO Roofing and Storm Repair of Plattsmouth donated the labor and Christensen Lumber Company of Fremont donated all the supplies.

The new roof prevented what could have been a bad situation.

“Some of the plywood underneath the shingles were rotting. The roofers couldn’t believe it hadn’t been leaking through yet,” Manzer said.

Manzer’s wife, Stacy, said they were told the ceiling eventually would have collapsed due to the rotting plywood.

The Manzers are deeply grateful for their new roof.

“We couldn’t have afforded to replace everything that would have been needed had the ceiling collapsed within our house,” Stacy Manzer said.

On Nov. 4, the Manzers were blessed another way when Fremont Habitat had a RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event.

Approximately 10 volunteers provided a yard cleanup at the Manzer residence, filling two construction dumpsters provided by S2 Rolloffs & Refuse – Trash & Recycle Service.

In addition, Habitat put dirt and sloped it around the house’s foundation so water won’t drain into the basement. Papa Trucking and Grading in Fremont donated the dirt. The Smoke On Arrival food truck of Blair catered the event.

Disabled American Veterans Joseph C. H. Bales Chapter 18 and American Legion Post 20 provided monetary donations for supplies and catering, Smith said.

Smith appreciated the cooperation among local and area entities, saying the best part about the project was seeing the community coming together to help.

“We had so many people individually that donated supplies or their time,” Smith said.

The Manzer family appreciates all those who helped with the work.

“They are super ecstatic and they told us, ‘thank you,’ multiple times,” Smith said.

Smith believes it’s important to help veterans.

“Right now, everybody’s in a bind with the way inflation’s working, especially with veterans where a lot of them are living on a fixed income,” Smith said. “It’s imperative that we’re able to help those that have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Manzer’s service in the Marines included various assignments. Eventually, his unit was deployed as a Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron on the U.S.S. Teddy Roosevelt. The unit’s main purpose was to support NATO allies as conditions in Yugoslavia became increasingly unsettled.

While in the U.S. Army Reserves, his unit deployed to North Carolina after the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

“We were the first reserve unit in the country to get mobilized,” Manzer said.

Manzer’s time in the Reserves included up to three years with active duty time due to deployments.

The Manzers’ son, David “Deuce” Manzer II, an Eagle Scout, now serves in the U.S. Marine Corps. Their daughter Ariel attends Southern New Hampshire University online.

On Monday, the veteran expressed appreciation for the help he and his family received.

“Being in the military, I don’t look for recognition,” Manzer said. “But it was a great honor to have them recognize me for what I did and help me get a new roof we weren’t really aware we needed until they were up there changing it.”

The Manzers are grateful for those who helped clean up their yard and assisted with the foundation work.

“We were struggling with maintaining our backyard, because of some health issues and they took a huge burden off of us,” Stacy Manzer said. “It meant everything to my husband to have other veterans here to show their support. I can’t even express how much the things Habitat has done for us has meant to our family.”