Manzer graduates from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp

Logan View High School graduate and Eagle Scout, Private First Class David Manzer II, 20, of Fremont, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp on April 16 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

Manzer successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 40 recruits in Training Platoon 3235. While in recruit training, Manzer performed duties as chief supply recruit.

He has reported to Camp Pendleton for one month at Military Combat Training where he is a fire team leader while in classroom training. While out conducting field training he is a squad leader.

Manzer will be attending Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator School following training.

