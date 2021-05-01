 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manzer graduates from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Manzer graduates from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Private First Class David Manzer II

Logan View High School graduate and Eagle Scout, Private First Class David Manzer II, 20, of Fremont, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp on April 16 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Manzer successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 40 recruits in Training Platoon 3235. While in recruit training, Manzer performed duties as chief supply recruit.

He has reported to Camp Pendleton for one month at Military Combat Training where he is a fire team leader while in classroom training. While out conducting field training he is a squad leader.

Manzer will be attending Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator School following training.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News