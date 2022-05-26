Memorial Day service planned

Arthur Alston remembers the battle.

On Easter Sunday in 1968, the Fremont man was among U.S Marines making an assault on Hill 881 South in Vietnam.

Marines to Alston’s right and left had been killed and as he ran up the hill firing, he wondered if he’d be next.

Suddenly, an artillery piece landed in front of him and exploded.

So many years have passed since Alston was in Vietnam. He remembers the bodies, his hunger and wounded leg, days and nights in a foxhole and the rain.

Now, Alston will be the guest of honor and will speak at the Memorial Day Service in Fremont.

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, in the Fremont Veterans Park in front of Sidner Ice Arena at 1558 E. Military Ave.

This is the first time Alston has spoken at a Memorial Day event, said Sean George, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 of Fremont.

The event also will include guest speakers whose talks will be provided via videos projected on a large outdoor screen. Free coffee will be provided.

George said the videos, although pre-recorded, are personalized to the Fremont area.

The video speakers include:

Kris ParontoParonto is a former U.S. Army Ranger and part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attack on the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11, 2012, helping save more than 20 lives while fighting off terrorists for more than 13 hours.

George said Paronto, also an author, earned a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and formerly lived in Elkhorn.

Major Ed PulidoPulido is a national and global speaker for the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration Real Warrior National Campaign. He has been on the State Board of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. He is an amputee who was wounded in Iraq in 2004.

Dan Whitney (Larry the Cable Guy)

A Nebraskan from Pawnee City, Whitney is the founder of the Git-R-Done Foundation. George said Whitney’s philanthropic efforts are focused on veterans and children. Whitney will talk about what Memorial Day means to him and why he gives back to veterans’ causes.

Other activities are planned during the event.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg with provide a proclamation. The Fremont Honor Guard will participate and the National Anthem will be played.

The American Legion Post 20 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 along with Fremont firefighters will lay wreaths.

George hopes the public will attend the event.

“Memorial Day is a day to honor the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “It’s a day to remember and honor all the brave heroes who served and held our flag high.”

George said he’d love to see more veterans get involved in the organizations.

“It’s hard to get the younger veterans to come in and join organizations that provide camaraderie and local veteran assistance,” George said. “If you’re a younger veteran, we’d love to have you come to a meeting or come to this event and see what it’s about.”

Those who attend can hear from Alston, a combat veteran.

The blast from the artillery piece blew Alston about 50 feet back on that day so long ago. He’d survive other close calls and later be sent to Japan for medical treatment of a wounded leg.

Back in the United States, he’d face flashbacks. He got out of the military in 1970, later graduating with a degree in education. He worked for the U.S. government before retiring in 1998.

Alton shared his experiences in a 2019 Fremont Tribune article in which he described a continuing mission in his time on earth and said:

“I believe God saved me to tell the story that he’s real and freedom is not free.”

