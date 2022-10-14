Nebraska Air National Guard plans open hangar recruiting event

The Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing will host an open hangar recruiting event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Lincoln.

During the event the fuel cell barn and flightline, which is the home to the KC-135 Stratotanker maintenance squadron, will be the area for the event. The wing will be hosting 150-plus students from 31 local high schools registered to attend along with nine colleges/universities, two civilian employers and the Nebraska Air Guard will be showcasing more than 45 jobs they have to offer.

Some of the main attractions will include: a tour of the KC-135, the explosive ordinance disposal team and their robot, the fire department, medical, communications, and much more.

“Our community relationship and the support of local businesses that employ our Nebraska National Guardsmen is vital to our success, so putting them all in one place really facilities that connectivity and understanding,” said Col John Williams, commander, 155th Air Refueling Wing.

Williams added, “It will give potential members an opportunity to learn about continuing their education, the financial benefits of the National Guard, and opportunities for employment in the local area. We talk about these connections all the time, but I’m very excited to host this event and bring everyone together.”