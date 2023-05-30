Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Those who attended the Memorial Day service on Monday heard new developments planned for Fremont Veterans Park.

Chris Madsen, chairman of the Veterans Park committee, said a Liberty Bell replica will be installed at the park entrance and atop that will be a platform with a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic,” said Madsen, who hopes the bell and the statue will be installed by July Fourth.

Madsen also said the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Nebraska will donate a Freedom Rock on which a patriotic mural will be painted.

In October, an artist will be in Fremont for a couple of weeks, painting the mural on the rock at the site, Madsen said.

Also during the service, the Lewis-Clark chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented an award to the Fremont Avenue of Flags, which Madsen, flag committee co-chairman, accepted on that organization’s behalf.

Carol Verbeek, flag chairperson, said the National Society of the DAR, Flag of the United States of America Committee, presented the Certificate of Award to Fremont Avenue of Flags for proper use, correct display and patriotic presentation of the flag.

DAR member Judy Ekeler said the local chapter, which has about 30 members, has been in Fremont for 100 years.

“Our main mission is education, historic preservation and patriotism,” Ekeler said, describing the Avenue of Flags, as “just about as patriotic as you can get.”

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the Fremont Avenue of Flags displays more than 350 casket flags down Military Avenue several times a year – including on Memorial Day.

“These flags are flown from veterans, who were prisoners of war, missing in action and countless more whose stories we will never know,” Spellerberg said.