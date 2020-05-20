No Memorial Day service at park; ceremony to be videoed

It will be a different Memorial Day without attendees filling bleachers at Veterans Park.
But local vets still plan to honor their fallen comrades.
Due to coronavirus-caused restrictions, no Memorial Day ceremony will take place this year in the park on Military Avenue.
Instead, veterans will pre-record a ceremony which will be broadcast on the Spectrum Public Access Channel 1304 on Memorial Day.
They’ll also put it on YouTube and the Facebook page for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fremont Post 854, said Al Crook, commander.
The VFW post will conduct the videoed ceremony in cooperation with the American Legion Post 20, the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 397.
“We felt we owe it to our fallen comrades to have a service and we are going to honor them by video,” Crook said.
Vic Rader of Vic’s Photography & Video will video the ceremony.
Serving as moderator, Crook will introduce the commanders of the four major veterans groups. Each commander will give a five-minute presentation.
A wreath will be placed by the flag pole of each major branch of the armed forces and by the benches representing the four major branches.
Greg Rathke, principal of Trinity Lutheran School, will sing the National Anthem.
Chris Madsen, co-chairman of the Fremont Avenue of Flags, will provide closing remarks.
The Fremont Honor Guard, comprised of members of the American Legion and VFW, will present the 3-volley salute and a bugler will play taps.
Crook said he hopes those who see the video will remember people who gave their lives to help other countries in their times of need, which helps keep Americans safe at home.
He said this country is entering a period where there are three generations of families that have never served in the armed forces.
“A lot of people are doing very little conscious thinking about what goes on with our armed forces to keep our country free,” Crook said.
Crook has a request for folks when they see veterans.
“I know there are restrictions with coronavirus that don’t allow us to shake hands, but thank them for their service and when all this is over, give them a big hug,” he said, adding that their efforts have helped Americans remain free.
