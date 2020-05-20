No Memorial Day service at park; ceremony to be videoed

Greg Rathke, principal of Trinity Lutheran School, will sing the National Anthem.

Chris Madsen, co-chairman of the Fremont Avenue of Flags, will provide closing remarks.

The Fremont Honor Guard, comprised of members of the American Legion and VFW, will present the 3-volley salute and a bugler will play taps.

Crook said he hopes those who see the video will remember people who gave their lives to help other countries in their times of need, which helps keep Americans safe at home.

He said this country is entering a period where there are three generations of families that have never served in the armed forces.

“A lot of people are doing very little conscious thinking about what goes on with our armed forces to keep our country free,” Crook said.

Crook has a request for folks when they see veterans.

“I know there are restrictions with coronavirus that don’t allow us to shake hands, but thank them for their service and when all this is over, give them a big hug,” he said, adding that their efforts have helped Americans remain free.

