North Bend resident remembers man killed in Vietnam

The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.

Otte and Scott had graduated from North Bend Central High School. Scott was older than Otte, but both entered the U.S. Air Force and crossed paths at the base in San Antonio, Texas.

Scott was part of a C-130 cargo plane crew in Vietnam. The aircraft was flying low, bringing supplies to different bases, when it was shot down and Scott was killed.

On Saturday, Otte was among area residents who came to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial observance in Clemmons Park in Fremont. An estimated 150 people attended.

Otte, who is from Morse Bluff, has good memories of Scott from their high school days.

“He was a very nice guy,” Otte said. “For an upper classman, he didn’t throw his weight around. He was really a nice, sincere gentleman.”

Otte noted that two other area residents, Darrel Hovenden, who died in 1967, and Henry Limbach, who died in 1969, served in Vietnam and were both from North Bend.

Vietnam veteran Al Crook of Fremont, who previously shared his experiences during a Midland University forum, made brief remarks during Saturday’s event.

The local man was awarded four Bronze Stars.

After his military service, Crook taught school and went into sales and marketing for 40 years.

Crook acknowledged veterans who were truck drivers, cooks or had other jobs.

“We all had a duty to do,” he said, “and I consider ourselves equal.”

The memorial event is designed to pay tribute to 15 Dodge County men, who gave their lives during the Vietnam War.

