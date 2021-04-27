Organization helps Gold Star Mothers project

Verbeek’s unit has been recognized on a national level for it efforts in not letting the country forget the sacrifice these mothers made for this nation’s freedom.

A new plaque, dedicated to Gold Star Mothers, also will be added this summer to the Veterans Park in Fremont.

Verbeek understands the importance of honoring Gold Star Mothers.

In a 2018 Fremont Tribune story, Verbeek said her grandmother was 36 years old when she died — prior to the time when two of her sons were killed in wars.

But she still earned the title.

Her son — and Verbeek’s dad — Teddy “David” Jones was 20 years old when enemy planes strafed the convoy he was in and he died in Germany during World War II. He was killed in October 1944.

Verbeek’s uncle, James Jones, was in the Army Air Corps (later the U.S. Air Force) at the end of World War II and was called back to duty for the Korean War.

James Jones was a tail gunner whose plane was shot down after a bombing mission.

“His body was never found although there were reports that he was a P.O.W. (Prisoner of War), but he was never repatriated,” Verbeek said.