Public invited to patriotic parade, concert, balloon glow

Bill and Evonne Williams are on a mission.

They’re planning the Second Annual Patriotic Parade and Concert with Balloon Glow.

The public is invited to the event — set for May 27-28 — in Omaha.

A balloon glow will start at 7 p.m., Friday, May 27, in Omaha’s Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.

Patriotic Parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, in Omaha’s Old Market. A free concert will follow.

The Williamses were the volunteer organizers behind the Honor Flights that took more than 3,500 veterans — including those from the Fremont area — to Washington, D.C., for a daylong visit.

They formed the nonprofit Patriotic Productions, Inc., and created a national and 19 state-specific “Remember Our Fallen” exhibits.

In 2021, Patriotic Productions hosted a patriotic parade and concert to honor Gold Star families and veterans.

A second event is planned this year. It’s designed to honor Gold Star families, promote patriotism — particularly among the young — and to remind people of the importance of “Decoration Day” — now called “Memorial Day.”

An estimated 5,000 people attended the 2021 event. Williams said that included 200 Gold Star family members from 10 states.

This year, Patriotic Productions has added the Friday night balloon glow. There will be nine balloons.

“One of them is the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon — seven stories high,” Bill Williams said.

This event also will include performances by the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Fort Riley, Kansas.

The parade will launch the May 28 activities. Gold Star families will walk behind a 20-foot-tall Purple Heart inflatable, leading the parade.

Williams said the parade will include:

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

U.S. Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

American Eagle Balloons.

American Flag flown at 9-11 in New York City.

Actors portraying George and Martha Washington and Abraham and Mary Lincoln.

Jenson Shires Draft Horses.

The concert will take place south of Hollywood Candy in the Old Market. It will feature the United States Marine Corps Band from Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Williams said 1,000 pancake breakfasts, 1,000 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 1,000 each HyVee hot dogs and apple pie slices, 1,000 slices of Orsi pizza and 2,000 cups of Coca Cola will be available at no charge.

“We encourage grandparents to take their grandchildren off the soccer fields and the T-ball fields one Saturday to make sure they come down and understand what Gold Star families are and how lucky they are to be Americans,” Williams said.

More information can be found at: patrioticproductions.org/patrioticevents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.