Dale Finney was in a personnel carrier when an anti-tank weapon penetrated the side of the vehicle.

“The explosion blew me to the back of the personnel carrier,” the Fremont man said decades later. “I thought I was dead and I thought I was en route to either heaven or hell — and I was very concerned, because all I could see was red and black.”

Al Crook remembers an ambush in a dense jungle.

Hit in the leg by gunfire, Crook put a compression bandage on his heavily bleeding wound. He knew one of two things would happen.

Either the bleeding would stop after a while or — if the femoral artery had been hit — he’d bleed to death in 10 to 15 minutes.

Decades after Finney and Crook served in Vietnam, they’re part of an event intended to remember those who served in the war in Southeast Asia.

Fifty years ago—on March 29, 1973 — the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

Wednesday marks the five-decade anniversary of that date as the nation remembers a war in which more than 58,200 American military personnel died.

This weekend, the public has the opportunity to thank and honor veterans like Finney and Crook, while commemorating those who didn’t come back.

Local veterans’ organizations will host the Vietnam Veterans Memorial event starting at noon Saturday.

The event will take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Clemmons Park at 16th Street and Luther Road in Fremont. However, if the temperature’s not above 50 degrees at 11 a.m. or in case of inclement weather, it will occur at the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., downtown Fremont.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg will provide the welcome and proclamation for the event. Before that, the Rev. Scott Jensen, chaplain at Methodist Fremont Health, will pray.

The Fremont Honor Guard will post the colors and Crook will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Renner will sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”

The laying of the wreaths for all branches of the military will take place.

Attendees will hear the list of names of Dodge County area residents killed in action in Vietnam. As each name is read, Vietnam veteran Arthur Alston will ring a bell.

The Fremont Honor Guard will provide the Three Volley Salute and possibly “Taps.”

Finney will provide closing remarks.

Renner will lead attendees in singing “Amazing Grace.”

The keynote speaker has yet to be announced.

After the event, the public is invited for a light meal in the Eagles Club.

Crook, who lives in Fremont and is past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854, said he hopes the public will attend to meet, greet and show their appreciation to the veterans. He also believes attendees can trade ideas on how veterans can help other vets in need.

Finney, state commander of the In Country Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club, also encourages the public to come to the event.

“More and more Vietnam veterans are coming out of the walls,” he said. “They’re opening up more and more. They really need our support. They need guidance to organizations that can help them and they need to realize the mental health support that is available from being around other veterans in these numerous veterans’ organizations.”

Finney, who served in the U.S. Army, climbed out of the personnel carrier that was hit and helped another wounded soldier.

He went on many missions in Vietnam, which he recounted, in part, in a 2016 Tribune story.

“We were in combat almost constantly. ... We were in so many battles,” he said of his infantry unit.

Finney lost numerous friends and was wounded several times himself. He’d suffer hearing loss, post-traumatic stress disorder and repercussions from Agent Orange.

After his time in Vietnam ended, he returned home and later met his wife, Sandy, at church. Her first husband, William C. Hurt, is among one of the Dodge County area residents killed in Vietnam.

Finney credits God and Sandy for helping him.

“Between the two of them, they changed me a lot,” Finney said.

After he was initially wounded in that long-ago ambush, Crook was hit again with shrapnel in his right upper back and shoulder area.

His platoon of 43 men would suffer many losses during that ambush and major battle and subsequent firefights. Of the original 43, only seven survived and four of those were wounded twice.

Crook was awarded four bronze stars.

“I would gladly give all those back and everything I own to have those young men alive today,” he said in a 2016 Tribune article.

On Monday afternoon, Finney shared a couple more reasons why he hopes people will attend the event on Saturday.

“I think it would be very beneficial for everyone to come,” Finney said, adding that people might come to understand more about their grandpa or great-grandpa. “It would really be good for young people to come and learn how to honor those who supplied the freedom that they now enjoy.”