Quilt to benefit North Bend veterans group

In 1968, Cheryl Feala was a nurse in Vietnam.
She was stationed near the village of Chu Lai and the hospital where she worked was situated by a military airstrip. Feala worked in the emergency room and minor surgery.
Today, Feala lives in rural North Bend and has another mission.
She’s made a queen-sized quilt with a complementary bed throw pillow. The quilt and pillow have become a raffle prize with proceeds benefiting the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223 in North Bend.
Feala got the idea for a military-theme quilt more than a year ago.
That’s when she found military service insignias in cloth form. After the 2019 flood, which affected North Bend and the building where the VFW group meets, she thought raffling a quilt would be a good fundraising project.
The quilt, which is red, white, blue and gold, features insignias from the different branches of the military.
Well, except for one.
“No sooner had I put the quilt together then the U.S. Space Force was added to the U.S. Military services,” she said. “It’s very, very new.”
Feala took the quilt to professional quilter Cindy Berg of Omaha, who selected a quilting design that includes stars in keeping with the theme. Feala used extra pieces of fabric to make the pillow.
The quilt, which repeats each service medallion twice, could be placed on a bed. It also could be put on a table for a military gathering.
Feala said proceeds will be used to help keep North Bend’s VFW viable, particularly after the 2019 flood and now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The post receives some much-appreciated donations and memorials.
But COVID-related restrictions have slowed the use of the VFW’s downtown facility, affecting funds that come almost entirely from Thursday night bingo games and hall rentals throughout the year.
Rentals include activities such as holiday and graduation parties, receptions and large family gatherings.
All funds help keep the building open for a host of activities including VFW and VFW auxiliary and AMVETs meetings.
The building at 742 N. Main St., also has served as a voting site and public meeting place. The post offers use of the building’s hall to scouting groups, youth programs and local school activities at no charge as a community service.
“We’re one of the few places that are handicapped accessible,” Feala said. “We have ground-level entry so people with wheelchairs or walkers can get into the post.”
It has a capacity for about 100 people and includes a small kitchen.
“The North Bend and surrounding communities rely a great deal on use of the hall so it is important to keep it viable,” Feala said.
Efforts to raise funds have been difficult during the pandemic.
“You’re not really interacting with people like you normally would,” she said.
Finding a place to display the quilt to the public has been challenging as well.
So raffle tickets will be offered until Memorial Day when a drawing will take place to decide a winner.
Tickets are $5 each or three for $12. Those wanting tickets can contact VFW Post 8223 Commander Nathen Cummings at 402-860-4041 who can guide callers through the purchase or call and leave a message at 402-720-1234. Those wanting tickets also could send a check to the VFW at P.O. Box 152, North Bend, NE 68649.
In 2019, the building did have some flood damage, but it has undergone repair.
“We received some contributions and we had a lot of volunteer help and we were able to, first, get the main hall functional so people could use it for events and then we worked on the kitchen and the bathrooms and the meeting room and the supply rooms,” Feala said. “It’s actually a pretty large building so there was quite a bit that needed to be done. We’ve repaired and replaced where we needed to and it’s very usable now.”