Quilt to benefit North Bend veterans group

“The North Bend and surrounding communities rely a great deal on use of the hall so it is important to keep it viable,” Feala said.

Efforts to raise funds have been difficult during the pandemic.

“You’re not really interacting with people like you normally would,” she said.

Finding a place to display the quilt to the public has been challenging as well.

So raffle tickets will be offered until Memorial Day when a drawing will take place to decide a winner.

Tickets are $5 each or three for $12. Those wanting tickets can contact VFW Post 8223 Commander Nathen Cummings at 402-860-4041 who can guide callers through the purchase or call and leave a message at 402-720-1234. Those wanting tickets also could send a check to the VFW at P.O. Box 152, North Bend, NE 68649.

In 2019, the building did have some flood damage, but it has undergone repair.