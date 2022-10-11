Quilts of Valor awarded to 10 men at Woodcliff event

It was a chance to honor men who’d served their country.

Recently, the Woodcliff Veterans Group and the Fremont chapter of Quilts of Valor honored 10 area men.

The groups presented Quilts of Valor to each of the men in a ceremony in the Woodcliff Community Center.

Veterans honored and their years of service were:

Anthony Gerhard, U.S. Army, 1988-95.

Michael Herring, U.S. Air Force, 1971-72.

Jay Lake, U.S. Army, 1988-94.

David Langenfield, U.S. Air Force, 1965-71.

Donald Mahrt, U.S. Army, 1965-69.

David Rangelhoff, U.S. Army, 1987-2007.

Robert Richardson, U.S. Air Force, 1986-98.

Donald Stienike, U.S. Army, 1964-70.

Steven, Stienike, U.S. Army, 1991-now.

Steven Walling, U.S. Army, 1967-69.

Quilts of Valor information states how the quilt-presenting program began.

In 2003, a quilter named Catherine Roberts had a terrible dream about her son, Nate, who was deployed in Iraq.

Roberts dreamed her son was bent over with the weight of the war on his shoulders. She pulled her quilt tightly around herself for comfort.

Then she saw her son with the quilt over his shoulders.

Roberts knew soldiers need the comfort and feeling of family and friends wrapped around them.

That wrapping is now called the “Quilt of Valor Quilt Hug.”

When quilts are presented, they are wrapped around the recipient.

Roberts’ first Quilt of Valor was awarded shortly after her dream to a soldier in the Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

Since Roberts founded the nonprofit organization, it now has more than 10,000 members across the nation, who have awarded 320,927 Quilts of Valor since Sept. 3, 2022.

Last year, Quilts of Valor-Fremont NE Group 55259 awarded 64 Quilts of Valor.

From June 2018 to Aug. 31, 2022, the local group has awarded 143 quilts.

A Quilt of Valor is designed to be a formal expression of gratitude to those who’ve served their country.

Omahan LindaKay Hermesch leads Fremont’s QOV group.

After two quilts were presented to Fremont veterans at a special presentation in March, Hermesch talked about the group’s purpose.

“We are here to honor and comfort our veterans with these Quilts of Valor,” Hermesch said. “It’s a civilian lifetime achievement award.”

Hermesch believes it’s important to honor veterans/active military personnel, saying that when they were drafted or decided to enlist, they signed on a dotted line, giving their lives away.

“We feel it’s important to let them know that we appreciate our freedom,” she said.

Quilts of Valor information states that each quilt is made of three layers.

Each layer has its own meaning. The symbolism behind each layer includes:

Top

— With its many colors, shapes and fabrics, this represents the communities and many individuals.

Batting

(the filler) — This is the center of the quilt and represents warmth. It also symbolizes the quilters’ hope that it will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the recipient.

Backing

— This part of the quilt is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, and the support of his or her family, the communities and the nation.

Each quilt also represents a three-part message from the givers to the recipients. The messages are:

Quilters honor the recipient.

“We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war.”

Freedom is not free.

The quilt is meant to thank the recipient for his or her service.

Comfort.

The quilt is meant to offer comfort the recipient and to remind them that while their family members and friends can’t be with them at all times that they’re forever in their hearts and minds.

During a Veterans Day program in 2021, the QOV group presented the patriotic quilts to about a dozen veterans at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Hermesch shared her regard for recipients at that event, too.

“We hope the quilts make them smile,” Hermesch said, “And when it’s cold, they’ll feel warm.”