Today marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion when Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France — in a mammoth operation that eventually led to the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Fremont residents were among Americans who served their country during the massive invasion.
Like many World War II veterans, these men since have died.
But today, the Fremont Tribune looks back at three men — Arnold Anthony, Emil Mares and Daniel “Tony” Flanagan — who shared their stories with the newspaper years ago.
n n n
Arnold Anthony never expected to see his 28th birthday.
As part of the 90th infantry division, he was aboard a landing craft on June 6, 1944.
It was D-Day and Allied troops were storming the beaches of Normandy.
Under ordinary circumstances, Anthony would have celebrated his June 7 birthday with family and friends.
But there would be no celebration this year — and Anthony figured he wouldn’t live long enough to see it anyway.
Some of Anthony’s fellow soldiers got sick because of the choppy waters of the English Channel.
Few men spoke.
“It was kind of solemn,” Anthony said in a June 1994 article. “Nobody was saying much of anything unless they had to … We knew it would be a hell of a fight.”
People asked Anthony if he was frightened or wept.
“I was petrified, but I figured I wasn’t going to make it anyhow so there was no use crying in my beer,” he said.
History’s longest day ended uneventfully for Anthony.
His unit couldn’t get to the portion of land known as Utah Beach until June 7 or 8, because so many other landing crafts were ahead of them.
When Anthony and the others hit the beach, they saw the dead Allied soldiers and ruined equipment.
Smoke filled the skies. Anthony said he drove a Jeep in water up to his waist before reaching the shore.
“The worst thing was seeing the fellas who had died ahead of us. They were just lying there on the ground,” Anthony said. “We had to get out and drag them out of the way. I wasn’t about to run over anybody.”
Eventually, Anthony and the other soldiers moved about four or five miles inward. There, they found the bodies of paratroopers who landed just hours before the D-Day invasion.
Many still hung in the trees in which their parachutes had become entangled.
German soldiers had slit the helpless men’s throats and left them to die.
The sight sickened and angered Anthony and the other soldiers.
“It was horrifying,” he said. “You just thought, ‘This can’t be true.’”
The first two or three weeks of fighting were the worst, but each day the German soldiers grew more reluctant to do battle.
“After we got going across Germany, we started taking some prisoners. They couldn’t understand why we had so much nerve,” he said.
Anthony later fought through the Battle of the Bulge that winter.
Eventually Germany and then Japan — the Axis nations — would surrender. Anthony was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery. He returned to Fremont and drove a truck for several construction companies.
In 1998, Anthony reflected on D-Day after seeing the movie “Saving Private Ryan” with other veterans. The movie recreated the invasion that Anthony had lived through.
Anthony said he was fortunate to come home alive.
“I made it out of there and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “It certainly wasn’t any picnic.”
Anthony was 85 years old when he died in February 2002.
****
It was midnight on June 5, 1944, when a Nebraska man piloted a glider behind enemy lines.
Emil Mares didn’t know it then, but he was making history as part of the D-Day invasion.
Towed by a C-47 airplane, the huge glider carried 37 combat men, a 37mm artillery gun, a Jeep and a trailer-load of ammunition.
The Fremont man, who served with the 9th Air Force, was to land the aircraft in a field near the village of St. Mere Eglise.
But when Mares reached the drop zone, he found a field filled with cattle. To land the glider there would mean disaster. The aircraft would tip over, killing everyone aboard.
Instead, Mares steered the glider toward the end of the field. The glider’s wings were severed as the aircraft crashed in between two trees.
None of the infantrymen were hurt, but Mares’ right arm and leg were broken as were some ribs. His co-pilot suffered chest injuries.
Following orders, the combat men left Mares and his co-pilot behind.
Shortly after the crash, a Polish woman found Mares and his co-pilot. The woman, who worked on a farm nearby, wrapped wire around Mares’ broken limbs to stabilize them.
She then hid the men under a manure pile on the farm. Her plan was clever, Mares said. German soldiers, traveling through the area, would never think to look there.
A couple of days later, the woman told an American patrol about the wounded men. Mares and his co-pilot were taken to Utah Beach and then placed aboard a hospital ship bound for England.
With casts on his arm and leg, Mares was flying gliders and planes eight weeks after his ordeal.
He would fly many other missions before returning to the United States in July 1945. He received numerous commendation medals, including two from the French government.
Decades later Mares learned about a Frenchman, Henri Levaufre, who lived in the Normandy area and was 13 years old when the Allies invaded.
Using Mares’ photographs and Levaufre’s maps, the men found the spot where the American had crashed his glider.
The trees were still there.
“We pulled the branches back and there were marks on the trunks of the trees where the glider wings had skinned them up. After that, we didn’t say too much. It was very emotional,” Mares said in a 1991 Tribune story.
That would be the start of a long friendship between the two men.
“We’re just like brothers,” Mares said in the story.
After his active military duty, Mares had worked for the Nebraska Job Service in Fairbury, Beatrice and Fremont and was an active community volunteer.
Mares, a retired lieutenant colonel, died in August 1999.
****
Almost five decades after the D-Day invasion, Daniel “Tony” Flanagan could still remember the talk aboard a transport plane that carried him over France.
The Fremont man was among paratroopers who jumped 20 miles behind enemy lines just hours before the Allies launched the major assault on Normandy.
Flanagan recounted his experiences in a 1992 Fremont Tribune story.
He recalled that there wasn’t much talk on that fateful plane ride so many years earlier.
Many men smoked cigarettes or checked their guns and equipment.
“Everybody was nervous,” he said. “You didn’t know if you were coming back or not, because when they left you there you were on your own.”
Some, however, tried to ease the tension with talk about women.
“They wondered what the French girls would look like when they (the paratroopers) got over there,” Flanagan said.
Reaching their destination, the men jumped into the darkness as German shells exploded around them. Not all paratroopers landed in the right spot, however.
While dodging the shells, the plane deposited Flanagan and other soldiers too far from the drop zone.
Flanagan landed in a marsh and immediately began clicking a little metal cricket as a signal to his comrades. But he wandered, cold, wet and alone for almost an hour before locating a fellow soldier.
By dawn, Flanagan and three other paratroopers had found each other and an old man who was part of the French Underground. He hid the soldiers in his cellar, where they lived off wine and bread.
“I still won’t drink wine today,” Flanagan said, laughing in 1992.
Staying in the cellar was far from a picnic. The soldiers knew they and the Frenchman would be shot if they were caught by the Germans.
They weren’t discovered, however, and nine days later the Frenchman helped reunite the soldiers with their outfit.
Flanagan fought across France for the next 1 ½ months. He recalled one time when his company captured a house with German soldiers. They killed a couple; the rest surrendered.
Once the skirmish ended, an elderly French couple left their hiding place in the cellar and fed the soldiers chicken preserved in glass jars.
In September 1944, Flanagan and other members of the 101st Airborne Division jumped over Holland. He was wounded two days after the jump but later sent back to fight. He’d eventually fight in a wooded area at Bastogne, Belgium.
Flanagan stayed in Europe until 1946, serving as a military policeman.
He returned to the United States, but it wasn’t until 1989 that he finally received all his medals — including two Bronze Stars and an Oak Leaf Cluster — earned during the war. He would display those in a specially made case.
Flanagan was 70 years old when he died in 1995.