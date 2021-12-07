Remembering Pearl Harbor - 80 years later

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the day when Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor.

Fremont-area residents were among Americans who experienced this pivotal time in history.

These men — like many other World War II veterans — have since died.

But today, the Fremont Tribune looks back at local men who shared their stories with the newspaper years ago, providing these accounts to a new generation of readers.

History records that the attack began at 7:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. U.S. Census data indicates that the attack killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including eight battleships.

The entire attack took only an hour and 15 minutes.

U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt would describe that day as one that would live in infamy. It was a day that left Americans shocked and angered.

And it catapulted the country into World War II.

***

Garvis Burrell was jolted awake early that morning.

Burrell was sleeping in a boat house at Ford Island Naval Air Station. Suddenly, an enlisted man with a golf club came into the building and began knocking out light bulbs and window panes.

Soon after his unusual wake-up call, Burrell pulled on a pair of dungarees (denim coveralls). He went out to steer motor launches and other boats that would collect the wounded and dying and take them to shore.

The skies were smoke-filled and men were covered in oil and flames.

“There was smoke and fire and guns and bombing, a lot of noise and mass confusion. Hundreds of people were in the water,” he said in a 1999 Tribune article.

Men who jumped or were blown off ships were floundering in oil that spewed from the bombed crafts.

“It was thick in some places,” said Burrell, holding his hands about a foot apart. “The men were covered with oil. It was in their eyes and their mouths were full.”

Burrell saw ships exploding and debris flying through the air.

“I remember a guy on the deck of a battleship with a fire hose. He must not have had time to put his shoes on and the deck of the ship must have been hot, because he was really doing the jitterbug (a fast-paced dance),” Burrell said.

Burrell and his fellow sailors worked into the night.

“Nobody ever slacked up,” he said. “I don’t think I went to bed for a week. You just napped here and there and that’s the way you ate.

For a while, war memories angered Burrell.

“Time changes everything,” he said.

Burrell lived in Fremont for many years until his death on Jan. 29, 2002.

****

Milo Alexander could feel the USS Pennsylvania shake as it was hit by an enemy bomb.

Then the lights went out.

Auxiliary power failed to activate the lights, so the first class turret captain knew what he had to do.

In the darkness, the 27-year-old man hurried down through the decks and climbed a ladder until he reached the handling room.

He turned on the auxiliary power before the next bomb struck.

Looking back years later, Alexander recalled how outdated Japanese intelligence reports probably saved his life.

Japanese pilots wanted to sink the Pennsylvania, because it was the flagship.

“They wanted to get the biggest bird they could,” he said.

But the Pennsylvania, scheduled for repair, had traded places with its sister ship, the USS Arizona, in dry dock. Alexander believed the attackers didn’t know the two ships had traded places and sank the Arizona instead.

Alexander had been completing the 4 to 8 a.m. shift when the bombs began to fall.

He recalled hearing the bugler.

“We’d better go man our battle stations,” a third class gunner’s mate said.

But with increasing tensions between the United States and Japan, Alexander had been told to expect plenty of holiday and Sunday drills.

“That’s just another one of those Sunday drills,” he said.

Then Alexander saw gun crew members hurrying through the ammunition handling room.

Normally, they simply would have gone up on deck to reach their guns.

Something really was wrong.

“I knew it was something bad,” he said.

Alexander manned a 14-inch turret gun, but firing it only would have damaged the ship stranded in dry dock.

He heard the ship’s smaller three- and five-inch guns fire and felt the entire ship — all 33,100 tons — quiver when struck by a bomb.

There was a lull after the first attack.

Japanese voices filled the airways, erroneously claiming the Pennsylvania had been sunk, he said.

At one point, an officer reported what was happening outside the ship.

He said the Oklahoma had rolled over.

The Nevada had made a run for it — then was hit.

After a second bombing siege, the enemy planes were gone.

When Alexander was allowed to go topside, he saw scenes later created in war movies — the smoke, burning ships, oil-filled waters. He wouldn’t forget half of an oil-covered body he saw on a destroyer.

He expected to die, too.

“I didn’t think I’d even live through the war, because it was going to be a long war and this was just the start of it,” he said.

At that time, Alexander thought the Japanese would send troops to the harbor to capture Pearl Harbor’s fuel supplies.

He worried about his 24-year-old wife, Frances, who was alone in their Honolulu apartment — just 4 miles away from Pearl Harbor.

When she heard the bombing, Frances turned on her radio and heard news reports about the attack. She ran to a nearby apartment where another Navy man and his wife lived.

She banged on the door and hollered that the enemy was attacking.

“Frances, are you out of your mind?” the man asked.

The man, on weekend leave from the USS Arizona, pulled on his clothes and hurried to the harbor, unaware that his ship was on its way to a watery grave.

Frances and four other Navy wives went to a house in the hills near Honolulu. As night fell, they huddled in the darkness, hearing erroneous reports of Japanese soldiers in short, red boots parachuting into the area.

“Sometimes coconuts fell from the trees. Every time one of them hit the tin roof, we thought someone was breaking into the house,” she said.

A radio broadcaster mistakenly said the USS Pennsylvania was sunk.

Frances Alexander believed her husband was dead.

After a sleepless night, the women were comforted when they looked out a window and saw an American flag still flying.

“It was an experience I hope nobody ever has to go through again, but you never know,” Frances said, years before the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Frances Alexander was 88 when she died in December 2004.

Milo Alexander was 95 years old when he died in January 2010.

****

Woodrow Kincanon, a young sergeant from Fremont, was lying on his bunk at Schofield Army Barracks that morning in 1941.

He and his buddy, “Rocky,” a soldier from Dallas, Texas, had returned to camp around 3 a.m. after a night in Honolulu.

As 8 a.m. approached, they were thinking about breakfast.

“We were debating whether to go to the mess hall or the PX. One of the guys had been to the mess hall and it didn’t sound too good, but you could get a big meal at the PX for 25 or 30 cents in those days,” Kincanon recalled in a 1987 Tribune story.

Still dreaming about bacon and eggs, the men heard the planes come in.

They didn’t get excited; they initially thought it was only American planes on maneuvers.

When the first bomb hit, Kincanon jumped out of his bunk, hugging the cold cement floor.

He peered out a third-story window and watched as planes bearing the symbol of the rising sun flew over the top of the barracks.

“They were coming in pretty low. One had to pull up a little to get over the barracks,” he said.

Kincanon watched as the planes sprayed bullets around two young women — one of whom was pregnant — walking across a park to church.

The women fell to the ground until the planes passed, then ran away uninjured.

Kincanon and the others scrambled to nearby rifle racks for their guns, but there wasn’t enough ammunition.

The 26-year-old sergeant and his fellow soldiers spent the rest of the day checking for fires in 30 nearby warehouses and unraveling water hoses.

Decades later, Kincanon marveled at his composure during the ordeal.

“Everything happened so fast, you didn’t have time to get scared,” he said.

Kincanon died in March 1994.

****

Even 75 years later, Walter Barsell Sr. could close his eyes and remember:

The low-flying enemy planes. The looks on the pilots’ faces. The loud explosions, the fires, the calls for help.

Barsell was just days away from his 21st birthday when the planes attacked.

He was sitting on his bunk, writing a letter home to his parents.

Walter was among about 40 men in a two-story barracks. They raced to a window where they saw the low-flying enemy planes.

“You could have hit them with a baseball if you’d had one,” he said.

The planes flew so low that men in the barracks could see the red circle emblems on the aircraft and the determined looks on the pilots’ faces.

Those planes flew over the barracks and went on to drop torpedoes in the channel near Ford Island and battleship row.

Torpedoes slammed into the ships. The men heard the explosions. They saw the fires and black smoke billowing into the sky.

Soon, the men went to another window and saw Hickam Field, where American planes were lined up for inspection.

“They were sitting ducks,” Walter said.

The men saw enemy planes bomb the airfield.

From their place in the barracks, the men could see a panoramic scene of fire, destruction and explosions — on the airfield and at Ford Island where the battleships were.

Over an intercom, a voice told the men to leave the barracks, to go across the nearby highway and scatter.

“We were told to leave, because we had no guns to fight with,” Walter said. “The guns were locked in a locker and the sailor who had the keys was ashore.”

So they went into a field.

The men were stunned. They couldn’t believe what was occurring. America had the strongest naval force on earth.

But it was happening.

Eventually, they were called to the docks to clear debris. Walter remembers pulling body parts out of the oil-soaked water.

He and other men then were sent to a ship, tied to a dock. Their job was to help transport ammunition to the top deck. Because there was no electricity, the men used chain hoists to pass the ammunition topside so a few guns could be shot.

Walter remembered the sirens and the sounds of ammunition being fired.

And he recalled something else.

“The sights and sounds were all there, but hardly anybody talks about the aroma of the event,” he said. “Before all this happened, you could smell the gardenias and tropical flowers and within minutes afterward there was the stench of burning oil and gasoline. It all goes together. That smell accents the disaster.”

Barsell was 97 when he died in September 2018 in Wahoo.

