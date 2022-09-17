Retired Lt. Col. Heath Hoppes looks back on his career

The skies were inky black on a moonless night as Lt. Heath Hoppes prepared to land an F/A18-C Hornet on the USS Nimitz.

Huge, rolling waves were hitting the aircraft carrier, pitching it 30 to 40 feet up and down again like a teeter totter.

At the last minute, a landing signal officer on the carrier told him to go around.

He narrowly missed hitting the back of the warship.

“Under those conditions, there’s nothing you can do because you’re trying to come down steady, but if the deck moves unexpectedly and the timing is off, you’re coming down while it’s coming up,” Hoppes said.

The experience would rank as one of the scariest for the former local resident, whose interest in flying began with a job at Fremont Municipal Airport.

From refueling planes and scrubbing bugs off them at the small airport, Hoppes’ flight into an aeronautical career would take him to combat missions in Afghanistan and later the United Kingdom where he became an instructor for the Royal Air Force.

Now a Delta Airlines pilot, Hoppes recently retired from the military. He celebrated with a retirement flight with U.S. Air National Guard, flying over Fremont earlier this month.

Initially, Hoppes wasn’t attracted to flying when he got a job as a line boy at Fremont’s airport. He refueled planes, swept out aircraft hangars and cleaned bathrooms.

One day, flight instructor Warren Higgans offered to give him an airplane ride.

“I had a blast,” Hoppes said. “I knew right away that was for me. I ended up spending all my money working here on flight lessons.”

Hoppes earned his private pilot’s license while in high school. He wanted to join the military and fly U.S. Navy jets.

A 1998 Fremont High School graduate, he attended the University of South Carolina on a naval ROTC scholarship, graduating in 2002 with a bachelor’ degree in accounting.

Hoppes was commissioned as a Navy ensign and trained in Florida and Mississippi.

He flew a two-seat jet and made 10 successful landings aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier to qualify as a naval aviator and earn his “Wings of Gold” in September 2004.

Hoppes remembers the first time he and other students flew jets to the carrier.

He knew aircraft carriers were huge, but the ship looked small as he looked down on it from 10,000 feet in the air.

“It was definitely an unnerving experience, but the training was great and we were ready,” he said.

In October 2004, he reported to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California to train on the F/A18 Hornet fighter jet.

He’d learn combat mission-related skills.

Hoppes became qualified to land a jet—day or night—aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.

He was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 97, the Warhawks, at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California.

While there, he qualified as a division lead and served as the squadron’s expert on the Standoff Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER).

Hoppes then was deployed to Japan with Marine Air Group 12, taking part in exercises there and in South Korea and Australia.

The goal was to demonstrate U.S. force in that part of the world and build relationships with allies.

Hoppes enjoyed travel opportunities in Japan and Okinawa and flying exercises with the Australian Royal Air Force.

In late 2008, his squadron was deployed to the USS Nimitz and reassigned to Carrier Air Wing 11.

They began preparing for deployment to support Operation Enduring Freedom.

Hoppes still recalls his attempt to land on the USS Nimitz one dark night. He avoided hitting the aircraft carrier, but by then was out of gas and had to land at California’s Coronado Naval Air Station.

He needed a ride from the airport to the officers’ quarters.

Then just 30 years old, Hoppes hadn’t brought his wallet or phone from the ship.

Hoppes said he begged a taxicab driver for a cheeseburger on the way to the officers’ quarters. The driver gave him a ride and got him a burger.

“He could tell I was a little shaken up,” Hoppes said.

Hoppes made it back to the aircraft carrier, where like other squadron members he learned the challenges of living on the vessel.

Unlike being on a land base, they couldn’t send for parts down the road.

“On the aircraft carrier, there’s really no room for error in maintenance, operations and scheduling,” he said.

Squadron members trained for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, the latter of which involved protecting soldiers on the ground from the enemy.

In July 2009, the USS Nimitz took Hoppes and other squadron members across the Pacific to fly combat missions in Afghanistan for five-and-a-half months.

A typical mission was eight hours long. Pilots would launch off the carrier, fly to Afghanistan and meet up with an air refueling tanker.

The guy who once refueled small planes in Fremont now had his jet refueled while he was in the air.

In Afghanistan, missions involved looking for insurgents, searching for IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) or supporting military on the ground in firefights.

“We’d come in and ether drop bombs on them (the enemy) or scare them off or whatever we needed to do to help keep military personnel on the ground safe,” he said.

They’d do that for a couple hours, then return to another air refueling tanker, fill up and go again.

He and other pilots refueled once more before heading back to the carrier.

Many of Hoppes’ close calls involved running out of gas.

One time, he was several hundred miles north of a typical operating area, supporting a Special Forces team raiding a compound.

“They wanted me to stay so I stayed past when my fuel was very low,” he said. “It was lonely up there. I didn’t want my wingman to run out of fuel so I’d sent him back.”

Hoppes thought he’d have to land in Afghanistan, but a fueling tanker flew several hundred miles out of its way to meet him and refuel his aircraft.

Years later, Hoppes would fly air refueling tankers – grateful for what tanker pilots had done for squadron members in Afghanistan.

Before that, he was selected as an exchange pilot for the United Kingdom Royal Air Force. He became an instructor pilot for the Euro Fighter Typhoon aircraft.

He met his wife, Dr. Katherine Hoppes, in 2010 while he was home for Thanksgiving and proposed three months later. They married in 2012. She stayed in Omaha while he was in England for the next two-and-a-half years. They have two sons Benjamin, 7, and William, 5. She is a physician at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

While still in England, Hoppes was at RAF Coningsby station – home of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. World War II aircraft are still maintained and flown there.

Hoppes remembers the Battle of Britain night at the officer’s mess hall when it was buzzed by a Spitfire plane, which landed and pulled up next to the building.

The station commander, wearing his dress uniform, jumped out of the aircraft, walked up to the mess and ordered a gin and tonic.

“It would never happen in the U.S.,” Hoppes said of the commander’s antic. “They really appreciated the history and had a lot fun.”

Hoppes returned to Omaha in 2013, left active duty and became a Navy Reservist. For five years, he commuted to Key West, Florida, flying an F-5 Tiger II fighter aircraft.

He was an instructor, playing the role of the bad guy, for pilots learning how to fly F/A18s.

“It was fun,” he said.

He did that until 2017.

In the meantime, he was hired by Delta Airlines in 2015. He’s now a Boeing 717 captain.

Hoppes gave up his Navy job, then joined the Nebraska Air National Guard in 2018 and began flying air refueling tankers. His retirement flight with the Nebraska ANG took place Sept. 1.

Retired Lt. Col. Hoppes and his family live in Omaha. His parents, Brian and Nancy Hoppes, live near Fremont.

Recently, Hoppes visited his hometown airport where he and Fremont Aviation President Jim Kjeldgaard posed for a photo near a small plane.

“I still love general aviation,” Hoppes said.

And someday when his sons are older, he’d like to take them for a ride aboard a small airplane from the Fremont airport – just like the ride he got there years ago.