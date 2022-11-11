Retired school personnel veterans honored

It was a time to pay tribute to people who’ve served their country.

On Wednesday, the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel had its second annual ceremony honoring members who served in the military.

The event took place at First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets in Fremont.

“Veteran is a word that simply means someone who is experienced in a field,” said Ruth Register, association president. “But in our country, we call those men and women who serve or have previously served in our military in any branch a veteran.”

This year, five retired school personnel were honored for their service in the U.S. military: Johnny Halladay, Bob Kroenke, Larry Marvin, Al Martinez and R. J. Riggs.

“These are our heroes and we wanted them to feel as special as they are,” Register said.

Each of the honorees was presented with a gift basket.

“I used to be a custodian,” Halladay said, “and my wife, Carol, at that time always said, ‘Don’t piss off the teachers!’”

Kroenke considers himself lucky to have been a teacher.

“Especially in Fremont, Nebraska,” he said. “A good town, a good school, and I see a lot of my former students. They’ve all been very successful and outstanding people in the community.”

Retired music teacher Nancy Beilke sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

The guest speaker for the event was award-winning children’s book author Julia Cook. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, Cook has lived in Fremont since 2001. She has published 143 books.

Although her master’s degree in elementary school counseling has prepared her for a career helping children adapt to challenging situations, Cook came to the FAARSP event with advice for retirees on how to build mental wellness.

“Number 1, connect with other people,” she told her audience. “Connections with others form the foundation of who you are.”

Cook suggested being mindful of where people are now.

“Really take it all in,” she said.

Other advice she shared included staying joyfully active, learning something new and giving.

“When teachers retire, people expect them to take and take and take,” Cook said. “But there comes a time when they don’t want to take anymore, they want to give.”

FAARSP is involved in giving.

The association collects a different product each month for Care Corps’ LifeHouse, which has homeless shelter.

Retired school personnel also serve snacks for Habitat for Humanity workers, deliver bags of treats to local school personnel, help sponsor kidney screenings, and collect school supplies for the summer lunch program.

Fremont Area Association of Retired Teachers was organized in 1973 and has since been renamed Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel.

This was done to include all the people who are involved in the educational process, such as cafeteria workers, bus drivers, counselors, paras, nurses, custodians, secretaries and administrators.

FAARSP leadership was reorganized in 2018 to allow for more involvement and coordination of activities. The board consists of a president, communication director and financial director.

Coordinators include those responsible for scheduling events, publicity, historical information, and volunteerism.

Register, who retired in 2010 after 38 years of teaching, said some members have difficulty finding their niche within the organization.

“Some want to belong but don’t want to attend meetings,” she said. “I look for people who have enthusiasm but lack confidence. I’ll say to them, ‘I really need your help. It’s not long or hard, but I’d like you to be on this committee.’ I make it my job to help people find where they’re most comfortable.”

General meetings take place at local churches on the second Wednesday of odd-numbered months. Board meetings occur during even-numbered months.

“We support many community activities,” Register said, “and can be seen proudly wearing our blue pinnies to show who we are.”

During the holiday season, members of FAARSP ring bells for the Salvation Army. Other organizations being supported include Keep Fremont Beautiful and CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive).

In 2013 FAARSP members began giving to CHAD. Proceeds from eight members totaled $375. In 2021, membership grew to 71, and donations totaled $17,048.

“Our giving campaign for CHAD is in process for the year,” Register said. “We will be looking for a 10th straight year of increases.”

Register is proud of what her group has accomplished throughout the years.

“Sometimes you may feel there’s nothing you can do in today’s world that will make a difference. We make a difference every day with all of the things we do because we care,” she said. “We are an association who is giving to the fullest so we may live to the fullest.”