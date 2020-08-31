Sept. 1 event offers veterans services information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veterans are invited to learn about services available to them at an event set from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Getzschman Plaza parking lot.

Robert Montag, outreach specialist at the Omaha Vet Center, is co-hosting the event with Dodge County Veteran Services Officer Mark Schneck.

“I hope to reach as many veterans as possible, to ensure they receive any and all assistance they need, whether it is group or individual counseling, assisting in utilizing their education or employment benefits, or connecting them with resources at the county, state, or federal level,” Montag told the Fremont Tribune. “It doesn’t matter if it was five days or five decades ago, the Vet Center and the Department of Veteran’s affairs are here to help veterans in their journey.”

Larry Gerlt of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Nebraska will be available to answer questions.

David Conrad will be available to answer hospital-related questions and take applications. Conrad is the business outreach specialist for the Nebraska Western Iowa Healthcare System.

Montag will answer Vet Center questions, help with education and employment issues, refer to counselors, and make ID (dog tags) like they had in the service for free.