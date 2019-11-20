Sgt. Hector Ramirez remembers what it was like to get a care package while serving in Iraq in 2004.
Ramirez enjoyed getting packages from family.
But packages — with items such as socks — that came from other people and organizations were much appreciated, too.
“It felt nice getting care packages with hygiene and clothing in them from people who weren’t even family,” Ramirez said. “It really helped keep my morale up, knowing that other people besides my family were supporting and taking care — of not just me — but of my fellow soldiers.”
Ramirez now serves with the 394th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Fremont.
Last week, he was at the Shoe Sensation, Inc., store in Fremont Mall.
This was a different mission. Ramirez was helping promote the Socks 4 Troops and Veterans program.
Shoe Sensation is a regional chain of family shoe stores that sponsors the program.
From now through Dec. 31, the stores are collecting socks for active-duty military or local veterans in and around the community.
Customers will receive 20 percent off the socks donated. Customers also will be able to bring in new socks to be donated.
Last year — as a company — Shoe Sensation collected more than 30,000 pairs of socks.
The Fremont store was part of that collection.
“We filled three grocery carts. We ended up with 540 pairs of socks. We would love to exceed that,” said Kathleen Drews, store manager.
Socks went to military personnel.
In addition, Stan Vyhlidal, past commander of American Legion Post 20, took socks to the Veterans Service Office at the Dodge County Courthouse. Many pairs later went to veterans impacted by March flooding. Vyhlidal also took socks to nursing homes in Fremont and in outlying communities.
You have free articles remaining.
The year before, Vyhlidal took some socks to the LifeHouse homeless shelter in Fremont for veterans in need.
Again this year, socks will go to military personnel deployed overseas.
“It keeps reassures them that we’re thinking about them here at home,” Ramirez said.
The store has the green Uniform Jefferies socks approved by the military, along with white socks that can be used for athletics and black socks that can be used for dress or military occasions.
Sgt. 1st Class Keith Palmer of the 728th Quartermaster Company in Fremont knows socks are important for soldiers.
“When soldiers enlist, they get six or seven pairs of socks. After that, they get a clothing allowance,” Palmer said.
But Mark Schneck, veterans’ service officer for Dodge County, has said that allowance isn’t intended to compensate for the entire clothing requirement.
“The military would replace some damaged items like steel-toed boots, but underwear and socks are more consumable and on the service members’ responsibility to replace,” Schneck said.
Any socks not needed for military personnel will go to veterans.
Many veterans also are on a fixed income, so the socks can help them stay warm in the winter, Palmer said.
David Bateman, Shoe Sensation’s community connections director and creator of the Socks 4 Troops program, cites the importance of this project.
“The holiday season is a tough time to be away from family and friends,” Bateman said. “This is no exception for the country’s military personnel. A small gesture can go a long way in providing them with comfort during the holidays.
“We appreciate the sacrifices of our armed forces and their families make in their personal lives in order to protect our safety and our country’s interests.”
Vyhlidal would agree.
“We like taking care of our troops,” he said. “They’re taking care of us so we like taking care of them.”