A local store is continuing to accept donations of socks for active military personnel and veterans from the Fremont community.
They will receive socks through Shoe Sensation’s fourth annual “Socks 4 Troops and Veterans” program.
Shoe Sensation’s goal for this year is 1,000 pairs of socks.
While the store received 540 last year, this year it has received more than 670 pairs so far, the largest for the Fremont store at 860 E. 23rd St.
Socks will be accepted until Dec. 31.
“One store manager in one of our stores wanted to do something for their community, so he created this program,” Fremont store manager Kathleen Drews said. “And it’s expanded to all of the stores in our corporation.”
Shoe Sensation has almost 200 stores in 18 states, with Nebraska locations in Fremont and Hastings. A Norfolk location is currently planned to open.
People can either bring in their own purchased socks or can purchase socks directly from Shoe Sensation for a 20% discount to donate, Drews said.
Although people can donate any kind of socks to the drive, Drews said the store does prefer military-approved socks.
“We do carry them in the store, and that’s what they wear when they’re deployed or active,” she said. “Otherwise, we have lots of ones they can wear for leisure.”
The store currently has four grocery carts full of socks, as well as those still in the collection box. Local military sergeants will pick up the socks to sort and deliver.
“And all of the socks are distributed into Fremont; they are kept in Fremont and the surrounding areas,” Drews said. “So a sergeant will come, and he will get all of the socks that he can send to the soldiers being deployed, plus the soldiers that are active in duty across the seas and all over that are from Fremont and the surrounding areas.”
Any leftover socks from the donation will be distributed to local nursing homes, hospitals and homeless shelters, Drews said.
“But there’s never any left over,” she said. “So we would really love for some people to get a last chance to just let the active troops and veterans know that they’re not forgotten about in this holiday season and that they’re very much appreciated.”
Drews said the “Socks 4 Troops” program is especially important at this time of year.
“I think it’s because it’s given to soldiers and veterans that are from around here that we know that our family and friends are giving them,” she said.