Three generations of Semrads served in the military

“They were in the trenches one day and the battle was maybe a mile or two in front of them and they noticed something in the air,” Semrad said. “They became frightened. They were highly religious. They were Catholic and they called it a ‘God thing.’”

Their captain would explain that it was a German dirigible or what some might call a blimp. The captain told the men not to get close to the dirigible from which bombs could be dropped and rifles fired.

“But as long as you’re not close to it, don’t worry about it,” the captain said.

So the brothers went back to their trench.

They returned home in 1919 and opened a butcher shop and a store, Semrad Mercantile, in Abie. Louis Semrad sold the store and in 1930 moved his wife and children to Fremont and opened a store here.

Louis’ son, Miles, served in the military from October 1942 to December 1945. Miles was about 20 when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He wanted to be a fighter pilot. That dream wasn’t realized, but Semrad became an aircraft combat photographer. He trained in Texas and Colorado, then went to Agana, Guam.