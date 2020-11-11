Three generations of Semrads served in the military

Louis H. Semrad had never seen anything like it.
Nor had his brother, Charlie.
“They were aware of aircraft, but they’d never seen anything in the air other than birds,” said Louis’ grandson, Mike.
That was before World War I.
Then in the trenches of Europe, the Semrad siblings saw something in the skies they could only describe as a “God thing.”
The frightened, young Nebraskans ran to their captain.
Years later, Corporal Miles Semrad was in a B-29 bomber, likely over Japan.
Semrad was a combat aircraft photographer assigned to take photos at bomb sites.
He wasn’t told what he was photographing.
But in 1945, Semrad took photos of two cities. The first time, he could see the cities.
The second time, he photographed cities reduced to rubble.
Many years passed before Mike Semrad became the third generation in his family to serve in the military.
Tensions were increasing in Vietnam as Semrad joined the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC).
Later ordered to report to Fort Knox, Kentucky, Semrad learned he would be trained to serve as a tank platoon leader in combat in Vietnam.
Veterans Day is a time when the nation pays tribute to those who’ve served their country.
Semrad believes it’s vital that people not forget the sacrifices made by U.S. military personnel and their families.
His family’s military involvement dates back decades.
In 1917, his grandfather, Louis, lived in Abie and was in his early 20s, when he and Charlie were approached about joining the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF), a formation of the U.S. Army in World War I.
It would be the first time in American history that the U.S. sent soldiers abroad to defend foreign soil.
Deciding they wanted to help their country, the Semrad brothers agreed to go. They were sent for training to Camp Funston in Kansas, where Fort Riley is now.
“They had no rifles,” Semrad said. “They trained with broomsticks on how to walk in formation.”
The men went to France where they had only a week or two to train on M1 rifles.
They became part of the 89th Infantry Division, the Rolling W. They were involved in two of the most deadly battles of the war.
One was the Battle of Saint-Mihiel in September 1918 when the AEF and French troops under the command of Gen. John J. Pershing attacked German positions. Pershing had been the head of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Military Cadet program in the 1890s.
History recorded 7,000 American casualties and at least 17,500 German casualties at that battle.
The brothers also were involved in the Meuse-Argonne offensive, recorded as the largest and bloodiest operation of WWI for the AEF with 28,000 German and more than 26,000 American casualties.
“Grandpa didn’t tell any of this stuff to any of his family or his children or his wife until he was 94, a year before he died,” Semrad said.
Semrad remembers his grandpa talking about the muddy trenches and how they carried gas masks due to the deadly mustard gas that was used.
At one point, Louis and other soldiers were commanded to shoot into a forest. After the Germans retreated, Allied soldiers found thousands of the enemy dead.
Louis was glad he didn’t know for sure if he ever killed anyone.
He also related a story about the strange thing he saw in the sky.
As Abie-area farmers, Louis and Charlie hadn’t seen aircraft.
“They were in the trenches one day and the battle was maybe a mile or two in front of them and they noticed something in the air,” Semrad said. “They became frightened. They were highly religious. They were Catholic and they called it a ‘God thing.’”
Their captain would explain that it was a German dirigible or what some might call a blimp. The captain told the men not to get close to the dirigible from which bombs could be dropped and rifles fired.
“But as long as you’re not close to it, don’t worry about it,” the captain said.
So the brothers went back to their trench.
They returned home in 1919 and opened a butcher shop and a store, Semrad Mercantile, in Abie. Louis Semrad sold the store and in 1930 moved his wife and children to Fremont and opened a store here.
Louis’ son, Miles, served in the military from October 1942 to December 1945. Miles was about 20 when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He wanted to be a fighter pilot. That dream wasn’t realized, but Semrad became an aircraft combat photographer. He trained in Texas and Colorado, then went to Agana, Guam.
The Enola Gay, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber from which the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, was stored near Semrad’s unit in Guam. The plane later went to Tinian in the Marianna Islands, where the bomb was loaded before the plane went to Japan.
Miles Semrad would remember the huge, highly guarded hangar close to their living quarters.
“They were always curious what was in there,” his son said. “They found out later that’s where the Enola Gay was held.”
Miles Semrad’s job involved lying in the bomb bay of a B29 with a large box camera and photographing pre- and post-bomb strikes.
“Dad very likely took pictures of before and after Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He never knew for sure—but he probably did,” Semrad said. “He didn’t know where they were, but he remembered two days before, these were major, populated areas, cities.’”
An atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Another atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945.
Miles later would say, “I couldn’t even believe what we would see afterward. There was nothing left.”
He and other servicemen later learned atomic bombs were dropped.
Semrad got home on Dec. 31, 1945, and saw his wife, Marilyn.
“They hugged and kissed and probably had a piece of cake and finally Mom says, ‘Are you missing somebody?’”
Semrad didn’t think so.
“Why don’t you go to the bedroom and say, ‘Hello,’ to your son,” Marilyn said.
Miles knew he had a son (Mike) born on Nov. 24, 1945.
But he hadn’t seen him yet.
Miles Semrad worked as display manager at Schweser’s department store in Fremont from 1949 to the early 1970s. He did window displays and in-store decorating. He laid out Schweser’s newspaper ads. He later worked for JC Penney’s.
A Fremont High School graduate, Mike Semrad started classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1963. He joined the ROTC in the mid-1960s and later went to Armor School at Fort Knox.
He was going to be a tank platoon leader. Semrad was in training inside a tank, learning different positions such as the driver, loader and commander.
“They dropped about a 25-pound tank round on my right knee and knocked the knee cap off,” he said. “They just popped it back into place and taped it up and I found out, ultimately, that the injury to my right knee is what kept me from going to Vietnam.”
Instead, he was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, where he’d end up working in Intelligence. He then was assigned to a maintenance battalion, which had a shop that repaired tanks, Jeeps and radar. As a first lieutenant, he’d check out repair work and get needed supplies.
Mike Semrad served in the military from 1969-71. He returned to Fremont and became a loan officer trainee for Equitable Savings and Loan. He later worked for Fremont National Bank for about 30 years. He was a senior lender, involved in commercial and real estate lending.
He worked at American National (now Pinnacle) Bank and retired, then was a loan examiner for the FDIC.
Semrad has six sons. He and his wife, Judy, live in Fremont.
He finds it interesting that his grandfather, dad and he all had military training in the same place, Fort Riley.
“I didn’t serve in combat, whereas grandpa and dad did,” Semrad said.
Sometimes, he regrets that. At other times, he sees it as a blessing. He appreciates his military service.
“The main thing the army taught me was to be disciplined and organized and how to lead,” he said. “We had 120 people in our company so I was basically second in charge of that many people in the barracks. It really grew me up a lot.”
