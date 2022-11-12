Trinity recognizes veterans with meal, program

The sanctuary at Trinity Lutheran Church was quiet as seventh-grader Madison Ostransky made a pledge.

Madison was among Trinity Lutheran School students participating in the annual Veterans Day program.

Attendees filled pews in the sanctuary Friday afternoon to hear student speeches and songs, followed by a video tribute to active military personnel and veterans.

“I pledge to our veterans to appreciate you every day,” said Madison, reading her Patriot’s Pen youth essay.

Audience members were reminded of holidays, like Veterans Day, when people may spend time in leisure activities without pausing to remember those who gave their lives for their country.

“When those holidays come around, I will not go shopping or spend time at a friend’s house,” Madison said. “I will spend time remembering all who have served and are serving, because they had to watch comrades — and even friends — perish on the battlefield, and have to deal with lifelong injuries or trauma.”

Madison paid tribute to those who’ve paid the highest cost of freedom.

“I will also remember the people who have died in combat. They paid the ultimate price to save our country,” Madison said.

“I believe you are the ones who made America great. You are the heroes of America.”

Trinity eighth-grader Becker Fickbohm also lauded those who serve or have served their country in the military.

“They pay a price beyond our comprehension so that we can sleep at night knowing that we are safe and sound,” Becker said.

Both Madison and Becker recognized service members who’ve helped their countrymen and women during natural disasters. The National Guard helped people in Fremont and throughout the Midwest during historic flooding in 2019.

“The flood was one of the worst Fremont has ever seen. People were having to move, relocate, and leave all of their belongings behind,” said Madison, thanking members of the military for helping get people to safety.

Madison and Becker referenced how the military saved lives and helped others affected during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Becker also cited a quote by news reporter Elmer Davis, who became director of the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II.

“This nation will always be the land of the free as long as it’s the home of the brave,” Davis said.

Becker had high praise for veterans.

“Our veterans have fought and done so much for us and we take that for granted,” he said.

Becker stressed the need to help homeless veterans. He urged his listeners to appreciate veterans.

“We need to stop and think about our brave veterans more often than we do,” Becker said. “Therefore, my pledge to our veterans is to never give up on them like they never gave up on us.”

Besides hearing student speeches, veterans were asked to stand when the official song of their branch of the military was played.

Trinity recognized one of its members, Al Zieg, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, who served aboard the U.S.S. Wasatch and was an expert in radar and radio communications for the U.S. Navy. The amphibious force command ship is credited for its role in helping recapture islands from the enemy.

Little schoolchildren in grades kindergarten through fourth snapped their fingers and swayed to the music while singing, “Thankful for the USA.”

Vietnam veteran Al Crook, who belongs to local vets groups, thanked Trinity for serving vets a meal, co-sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854.

Crook recognized the Fremont Honor Guard, which consists of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 members. He encouraged veterans to participate in the honor guard and other local veterans organizations.

After the program, veterans were asked to stand in a receiving line in the fellowship hall as other attendees — young and old — went through shaking their hands and thanking them.

Many veterans smiled while shaking hands and all attendees could leave remembering some of Becker’s words.

“We, as citizens, can never repay the debt that we owe them,” Becker said. “We need to show our gratitude for the things they have done.”