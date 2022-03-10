Two veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Kiel Eltiste read President Lyndon Johnson’s messages before he ever got them.

Back in the 1960s, Eltiste was a cryptographic technician, who decoded decrypted messages and relayed them to the Department of Defense or National Security Agency.

Or even to the President of the United States.

“I read President Johnson’s mail before he did,” said Eltiste, who served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

On Tuesday afternoon, Eltiste wasn’t reading classified messages. Instead, he was one of two local veterans honored for their military service during a Quilt of Valor presentation. Friends and family gathered for the event, which took place at Nebraska Quilt Shop in downtown Fremont.

Eltiste and Randall C. Redding, a U.S. Air Force veteran, received the quilts from the Quilts of Valor Fremont, Nebraska, chapter.

“We are here to honor and comfort our veterans with these Quilts of Valor,” said QOV group leader LindaKay Hermesch of Omaha. ”It’s a civilian lifetime achievement award.”

Hermesch believes it’s important to honor veterans, saying that when they were drafted or decided to enlist, they signed on a dotted line, giving their lives away.

“We feel it’s important to let them know that we appreciate our freedom, because they have no clue what job they’re going to get when they sign that line,” she said.

Eltiste was 21 when he enlisted in the Naval Reserves in April 1965 and went to school in Pensacola, Florida, to become a cryptographic technician.

“We had to learn a lot about electricity and Morse code,” he said.

Eltiste served for two years in Guam. As a cryptographic/communications technician, Eltiste would receive a message, which his computer decoded. He sent messages, then coded again, where they were meant to go.

Anything he read came from the battlefront in Vietnam.

“That was a huge job and it saved a lot of veterans,” Hermesch said during the presentation.

Before the ceremony, Eltiste told the Tribune that he’d never heard of the Quilt of Valor until a neighbor, Anita (Smokie) Groh, told him about it.

“I’m very honored and humbled to get it, because I’m sure there are people who have done a lot more than me, but I figure my job — what I did — was saving lives through the communications that I received and sent on to the president and the Department of Defense.”

Hermesch told event attendees that Eltiste was responsible for helping end a war, which the veteran described as not very popular.

Veterans of the Vietnam era often weren’t well received when they returned to the United States, but Eltiste got a warm round of applause on Tuesday and attendees learned he was dressed in the same uniform he’d worn years ago.

Eltiste served his country for almost 21 years, going to Naval Reserve trainings in places such as Florida, Rhode Island, San Diego and, lastly, in Tokyo.

Redding, who is commander of the American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1981-1993.

He joined the service right out of Bancroft High School, enlisting while he was still a senior.

“I always wanted to serve my country,” Redding said.

Redding became an air transportation specialist, moving military personnel and cargo to different areas of the world.

He served as ground support for Air Force One (aircraft that carried U.S. Presidents), while Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush were in office.

Redding’s sons, Brett and Brandon, were little when he’d bring them to Andrews Air Force Base (now called Joint Base Andrews) in Maryland.

He recalls when Reagan’s wife, Nancy, was in a limousine that approached a gate on the base.

The first lady would have the car stop and she’d roll down the window. Her dog would poke its head out the window so Redding’s children could pet it.

Redding remembers when President Reagan left office, he made a personal appearance to all ground crew workers at the base. Years later, Redding found a videotape his dad made of TV news coverage of Reagan saying goodbye to the workers.

During his service, Redding also flew on cargo planes out of Andrews and Guam.

He’s pleased to receive a quilt.

“It’s really an honor,” Redding said.

At the presentation, quilters wrapped a red-white-and-blue quilt around each veteran amid audience applause.

“Thank you for making this,” Redding said as he was ceremonially wrapped in his new quilt. “It’s going to keep me warm.”

