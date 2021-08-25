Veteran of Afghanistan grapples with troop withdrawal

Years after he served in Afghanistan, Chad Hammond can still smell the gunpowder.
He remembers the mountains behind his forward operating base and children dressed in rags in a country where life is so hard.
Hammond is a U.S. Army veteran from Fremont, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Now as the U.S. military pulls out of Afghanistan, Hammond and other veterans are seeing news footage of Afghans desperately trying to flee from the Taliban militants.
Such coverage transports Hammond back in time.
“When I see this on the news, I can close my eyes and it seems like I’m right back in Afghanistan,” Hammond said. “It sticks with you so much. It’s a lasting memory that’s so vivid, it feels real.”
Seeing the current chaos has been heart wrenching.
“It makes me sick to my stomach,” Hammond said. “I met a lot of good people over there. There are bad people everywhere, but you make those connections with people and then to see something like this, it breaks your heart.”
Like other veterans, Hammond has recalled his time in Afghanistan and wrestled with the question of whether their time there was wasted. He’s been concerned for Afghans now facing a very different life.
Hammond was 24 years old when he went into basic training in 2004.
A couple years later, he went to Afghanistan as a driver with the 2-30 Infantry, 10th Mountain Division and was there for 10 months. The winter he spent in Kandahar province was the worst, weather wise, in about 10 years.
He remembers driving two hours to reach some villages.
“We had to do meet-and-greets and get a feel for the area,” he said. “Some of these places time forgot.”
He especially remembers what very difficult lives the people had.
“Here I am, U.S. Army and I’m wrapped up in five different coats and I’ve got wool socks on and boots and I see this kid walk over in flip flops and rags and he’s just happy to see us,” Hammond said. “It’s like wow, this is crazy. There’s like 2 feet of snow on the ground.”
The soldiers brought humanitarian aid: rice, clothes and medicine.
Hammond saw progress made during his time there.
“I’ve seen schools get built,” he said. “I met children who were learning English and were talking to us.”
Girls were able to get an education.
More recently, Hammond even saw a story about a girls’ robotic team that was doing well.
Now, Hammond thinks about how women and girls will suffer under the Taliban rule.
“I’ve seen another story where women are having to go back to wearing black clothes,” he said. “Women are not allowed to have flashy colors in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.”
His heart hurts for them.
“It’s going to go right back to them being basically there to take care of the kids and do whatever the man says,” Hammond said. “They’re not going to have careers. They’re already getting turned back from the schools.”
Two decades after the United States drove the Taliban out of Afghanistan, Taliban militants took over that country again earlier this month, seizing major cities within days.
“I agree that we needed to leave way before this, but the way they did it — it was crazy,” he said. “It was like we were there one minute and gone the next.”
Hammond said he’s spoken with people, still in the military, who indicate, “Yeah, we just up and left.”
“It could have been done so differently and, I don’t know, maybe they would have had a fighting chance, but the way it sounds they (the Afghan army and police) didn’t want to fight to begin with,” he said.
From their televisions, phones or computers, Americans watched video footage of Afghan men running alongside and even clinging to a U.S. military aircraft as it taxied at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
That, too, has raised questions for Hammond.
“You don’t see women and children trying to leave,” he said. “You see grown men that are trying to leave their country instead of turning around and trying to fight for what’s theirs. We gave them everything they needed — the training, the equipment, the know-how.”
He’s seen stories about men who got out of Afghanistan on work visas and are sad, because they left wives and children behind.
“There is absolutely nothing in this world that would keep me from my wife and kids,” Hammond said. “I would fight tooth and nail, last bullet, last breath, I would never give up my country.”
Hammond thinks the Afghans were under Taliban rule for so long that they think they have no choice. His heart goes out to people who got a taste of freedom, which now is being taken away.
As he thinks about his time in Afghanistan, Hammond remembers the Afghan interpreters and others who did jobs that military personnel didn’t have time to do.
“I hope and pray they are OK,” he said.
Meanwhile, veterans like Hammond grapple with the question of whether their time in Afghanistan was wasted.
“I know when we were there, we helped with humanitarian aid,” Hammond said. “The villages that we rode to every day, I know we helped those people, so I don’t feel like my time was wasted, but I’m honestly at a loss. Why would you pull out so fast? Why would you not listen to your advisers and waste 20 years of the United States’ time trying to help out an ally and then just give up on everything we did over there?”
The losses have been great.
The Associated Press reported that America’s longest war, a two-decade-long combat mission, has cost an estimated $2.26 trillion and more than 2,400 lives of American service members. More than 20,600 American troops have been wounded.
Hammond lost more than one buddy in Afghanistan and Iraq. He doesn’t talk about those personal experiences.
But he points out that losing any fellow military personnel is painful.
“Even other soldiers who I didn’t know, you felt like you were losing a brother or a sister,” he said. “It hits you right in the heart. That was part of your team. That was part of your family while you were there, the brotherhood. You feel every single loss at some level.”
He described other feelings.
“It makes you angry and you want to get payback and then you realize, hey, it’s not all the Afghans that are bad guys. There’s only this group of people who are terrorizing everybody,” he said.
He considers the vast losses.
“So much money and so many lives lost and my heart breaks for all the people who are over there and for everybody who’s lost somebody over there,” he said. “I’ve got a couple of buddies that are taking it real hard. You don’t have the words to comfort or say anything. It’s just a big slap in the face to everyone.”
Hammond said not everything he experienced while in Afghanistan was bad.
“There’s a lot of good and that’s what I’m trying to remember right now is the good stuff that we did,” he said.
Hammond just saw a news report indicating that the girls’ robotics team was rescued and they have scholarships to go to college.
“It makes me happy that stuff like that’s happening,” he said. “That was really uplifting for me and to see us still over there trying to get people out, at least we’re trying to do what we can.”