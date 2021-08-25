Veteran of Afghanistan grapples with troop withdrawal

That, too, has raised questions for Hammond.

“You don’t see women and children trying to leave,” he said. “You see grown men that are trying to leave their country instead of turning around and trying to fight for what’s theirs. We gave them everything they needed — the training, the equipment, the know-how.”

He’s seen stories about men who got out of Afghanistan on work visas and are sad, because they left wives and children behind.

“There is absolutely nothing in this world that would keep me from my wife and kids,” Hammond said. “I would fight tooth and nail, last bullet, last breath, I would never give up my country.”

Hammond thinks the Afghans were under Taliban rule for so long that they think they have no choice. His heart goes out to people who got a taste of freedom, which now is being taken away.

As he thinks about his time in Afghanistan, Hammond remembers the Afghan interpreters and others who did jobs that military personnel didn’t have time to do.

“I hope and pray they are OK,” he said.

Meanwhile, veterans like Hammond grapple with the question of whether their time in Afghanistan was wasted.