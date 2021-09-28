Veterans park Liberty Island fundraising endeavor underway

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Madsen said plans now are to have a Liberty Bell that actually rings and can be used at ceremonies.

The park, which is near Sidner Ice Arena on Military Avenue, includes a variety of tributes to veterans and military personnel.

It features a black granite, hexagon monument with information about wars in which the United States has been involved. Photographs and pictures have been etched into the monument with a laser.

Six monoliths represent branches of the military and include pictures and symbols.

The park includes benches, a statue depicting a soldier kneeling at what’s called a Battle Cross, and memory tiles with information about individual veterans.

“What you see now in the park is 100 percent paid for,” Madsen said.

The committee wants to raise the money, first, and have it in hand to pay for Liberty Island.

Madsen expresses thanks to the Proctor family for hosting the fundraiser, which he said the family wants to make an annual event to honor him.

These funds are a kick-starter to the Liberty Island project.

Madsen has long talked about the importance of the park.