Veterans park Liberty Island fundraising endeavor underway

Some people leave a legacy.
Dave Proctor was one of those people.
Active with the local veterans group, Proctor was also a vital part of the Fremont Avenue of Flags and Fremont Veterans Park.
Proctor died in November 2020.
Last August, a Celebration of Life fundraiser took place in his honor.
The benefit raised more than $7,500, said Chris Madsen, veterans park chairman.
Half of the proceeds will benefit the Fremont Cadet Squadron-Civil Air Patrol and Dodge County REACT. The other half will go to the veterans park, Madsen said.
Funds going toward the veterans park are kick-starting an endeavor to add some patriotic monuments.
When plans for a veterans park were announced more than four years ago, they included a project called Liberty Island.
Initially, it was going to include a granite-shaped star and black granite monoliths etched with depictions of the Statue of Liberty and the Liberty Bell respectively.
Plans have changed slightly.
“We still want to do the Statue of Liberty and the Liberty Bell and the star, but we may not do it in black granite. We’re looking at other means. We may do it in concrete. We may do it in steel. We still don’t know yet,” Madsen said.
Madsen said plans now are to have a Liberty Bell that actually rings and can be used at ceremonies.
The park, which is near Sidner Ice Arena on Military Avenue, includes a variety of tributes to veterans and military personnel.
It features a black granite, hexagon monument with information about wars in which the United States has been involved. Photographs and pictures have been etched into the monument with a laser.
Six monoliths represent branches of the military and include pictures and symbols.
The park includes benches, a statue depicting a soldier kneeling at what’s called a Battle Cross, and memory tiles with information about individual veterans.
“What you see now in the park is 100 percent paid for,” Madsen said.
The committee wants to raise the money, first, and have it in hand to pay for Liberty Island.
Madsen expresses thanks to the Proctor family for hosting the fundraiser, which he said the family wants to make an annual event to honor him.
These funds are a kick-starter to the Liberty Island project.
Madsen has long talked about the importance of the park.
“This Veterans Park is a way to never forget those sacrifices and make sure we as a community show our respect for all those who have served no matter where they’re at,” Madsen said. “The Veterans Park is not just for local veterans or Nebraska veterans. This park is truly being built for everybody — no matter where they’re at. If you served this great country of ours, this park is for you.”
Those who’d like to donate toward the Liberty Island project may do so online at: https://fremontveteranspark.org/. Checks should be made payable to Fremont Avenue of Flags, in care of Veterans Park. The checks can be mailed to: Fremont Avenue of Flags, Attn: Veterans Park, P.O. Box 532, Fremont, NE 68026.
Veterans’ tiles are still available for purchase. Veterans need not be deceased to have a tile purchased in their honor. Current military personnel can purchase a tile, too. Information can be found on the veterans park website.